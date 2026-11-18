The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two people, including a director of Geoflex Consultant Company Ltd, over an alleged Sh75,000 bribe demanded from a landowner in Kajiado County to release title deeds.

The suspects, identified as Charles Ameso Okoth Angira and Annastacia Rokai, were arrested on November 17, 2026, during an operation at the company’s offices in Kajiado.

According to the EACC, the arrests followed a complaint filed with the Commission on October 14, 2026, by a landowner who alleged that Angira had demanded Sh75,000 despite all the required title deed processing fees having been paid.

Geoflex Consultant Company Ltd had been contracted by the Kajiado County Government to process title deeds for plot owners in Kajiado/Noonkopir Township, Kitengela.

Preliminary investigations established that Angira allegedly demanded the money and instructed the complainant to send it through M-Pesa to Rokai before the title deeds could be released.

The two suspects were arrested after allegedly receiving the money during the EACC operation.

They were subsequently escorted to the Commission’s headquarters at Integrity Centre for questioning, recording of statements and processing.

The suspects were later released on cash bail of Sh50,000 each as investigations continue.

The EACC said it remained committed to fighting corruption and protecting the public’s access to essential services.

“EACC remains committed to combating bribery and protecting access to public services,” the Commission said in a statement.