Connie Needham is an American actress and dance instructor who has an estimated net worth of $500,000. She became widely known in the late 1970s for playing Elizabeth Bradford on the television series Eight Is Enough. Her performance on the popular family drama helped establish her as a familiar face on American television.

Born Connie Marie Bowen on December 5, 1959, in Anaheim, California, Needham began her acting career under the screen name Connie Newton. She later appeared in several television productions before stepping away from regular acting work. Today, she works as a dance instructor in Orange County, California, returning to an interest she had pursued before becoming a television actress.

Connie Needham Net Worth $500,000 Date of Birth December 5, 1959 Place of Birth Anaheim, California

Early Life

Connie Needham was born Connie Marie Bowen on December 5, 1959, in Anaheim, California. She developed an interest in dance before gaining recognition as an actress.

She entered the entertainment industry using the screen name Connie Newton. Her early work led to the opportunity that would define her television career when she was cast in Eight Is Enough.

The role introduced her to a wide audience and gave her the opportunity to work alongside established television actors. Her experience on the show helped her build a career that included appearances in several other productions.

Eight Is Enough

Needham became best known for playing Elizabeth Bradford on Eight Is Enough. The comedy-drama premiered in 1977 and followed the Bradford family as they navigated the challenges of raising eight children.

The series was inspired by newspaper columnist Tom Braden’s memoir about raising his own large family. In the television adaptation, Dick Van Patten played Tom Bradford, the father of the family.

Needham portrayed Elizabeth, one of the Bradford children. The character was presented as an aspiring dancer, connecting the role with Needham’s own interest in dance. Elizabeth’s arrest in the pilot episode helped establish the family drama at the beginning of the series.

Needham appeared in all 112 episodes during the show’s run from 1977 to 1981. Her long involvement with the series made Elizabeth Bradford one of her most recognisable roles.

The cast also included Betty Buckley, who joined the series as Abby Bradford, Tom’s second wife. Other cast members included Adam Rich, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters.

The show’s mix of family comedy and emotional storylines helped it attract a loyal audience. For Needham, the role provided sustained exposure and became the central achievement of her acting career.

Eight Is Enough Reunion Movies

Needham returned to the role of Elizabeth Bradford after the original series ended. She appeared in Eight Is Enough: A Family Reunion in 1987 and An Eight Is Enough Wedding in 1989.

The reunion productions brought the Bradford family back to television and gave viewers another opportunity to see the characters years after the original series concluded.

Her return to the role reinforced her connection with the programme. Although she continued to pursue other opportunities, Eight Is Enough remained the most prominent production in her acting portfolio.

Other Television Appearances

After gaining recognition on Eight Is Enough, Needham continued acting in other television programmes. One of her notable appearances was on Fame, the musical drama about students and teachers at a performing arts school.

She played Kathy Murphy in the 1982 episode “To Soar and Never Falter.” The storyline involved a dancer dealing with multiple sclerosis. Needham later returned to Fame as Kelly Hayden, appearing in three episodes in 1983.

Her other television credits included Police Squad!, CHiPs, The Love Boat and L.A. Law. She also appeared in Ellen in 1994, which marked her last television appearance according to her listed credits.

These roles demonstrated her ability to work across different television genres. However, she eventually chose a different professional direction rather than continuing to pursue regular acting roles.

Marriage

Needham met David Needham while working on Eight Is Enough. David was a set designer on the show and the son of Hollywood stuntman, director and producer Hal Needham.

The couple married on April 7, 1979, during a break between seasons of the television series. Following their marriage, Connie changed her screen credit from Connie Newton to Connie Needham.

Their marriage lasted 26 years before they divorced in 2005. They have two daughters, Kimberly and Taylor.

Her marriage also connected her to a family with established links to the entertainment industry. Hal Needham was known for his work as a stuntman and director of films such as Smokey and the Bandit and The Cannonball Run.

Health Challenges and Cancer Awareness

In July 2009, Needham was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She subsequently recovered and became involved in raising awareness about women’s cancer research.

Her experience led her to support the Women’s Cancer Research Foundation. Through this involvement, she helped draw attention to cancer research and the importance of supporting people affected by the disease.

Her health journey became a significant part of her life beyond acting. She has since focused on her personal well-being and professional activities outside the entertainment industry.

Career as a Dance Instructor

After stepping away from television acting, Needham returned to her interest in dance. She works as a dance instructor in Orange County, California.

The career change allowed her to remain connected to the performing arts while pursuing a different professional path. Her experience in television and her background in dance provided a foundation for this transition.

Needham has maintained a relatively low public profile compared with many former television stars. Her work as an instructor has enabled her to focus on dance, family and life outside Hollywood.

Also Read: Hal Needham Net Worth