Senators have raised concerns over proposed amendments to the Public Finance Management (PFM) Act that would require county governments to obtain prior written approval from the National Treasury before opening or closing bank accounts.

The proposals also seek to consolidate county government funds into a Treasury Single Account (TSA) at the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

The Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Budget, chaired by Senator Ali Roba, raised the concerns during a meeting with CBK Governor Kamau Thugge to examine the proposed amendments.

Thugge supported the National Treasury’s proposals, arguing that centralising county government deposits would improve fiscal oversight, reduce the number of commercial bank accounts and lower government borrowing costs.

“We fully support this proposed amendment,” Thugge told the committee.

He said holding county deposits at the Central Bank instead of multiple commercial banks would give the National Treasury better visibility of public funds.

“By ensuring county deposits are held at the Central Bank rather than across multiple commercial banks, the National Treasury gains better visibility and avoids incurring unnecessary interest payments when idle resources are already available,” he added.

The CBK governor also recommended limiting county commercial banking operations to a single imprest account, with primary operational and project accounts maintained at the Central Bank.

However, committee members questioned whether the proposals could undermine devolution and create additional administrative hurdles for county governments.

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale questioned whether requiring National Treasury approval for county bank accounts would interfere with the constitutional independence of the two levels of government.

“Management of public funds is a critical role of any government,” Khalwale said.

“If the national government will now be involved in authorising bank accounts at the county level, does it not affect the constitutional provision that the two governments are independent?” he posed.

Committee Vice Chairperson Tabitha Mutinda also raised concerns over possible delays in accessing and managing public funds.

She cited existing delays in fund requisitions from the Office of the Controller of Budget and questioned whether additional approvals from the National Treasury in Nairobi would slow down service delivery.

Mutinda said the proposed requirements could particularly affect semi-autonomous county entities such as municipalities, water companies and public hospitals that manage Facility Improvement Funds.

In response, Thugge said the approval process would not create continuous bureaucracy, explaining that authorisation to open accounts would generally be a one-off exercise.

He said county treasuries would retain responsibility for their day-to-day financial operations after the accounts had been approved.

Thugge added that counties could consolidate their existing commercial bank accounts into one approved imprest account without seeking fresh authorisation.

However, they would require National Treasury approval if they wanted to open additional accounts in future.

The committee also questioned how counties without physical CBK branches would access banking services.

Wajir was among the regions cited as having no physical CBK branch.

CBK officials told the senators that 99 per cent of transactions involving counties are conducted digitally.

Thugge said electronic channels allow all 47 county governments to open accounts, initiate payments and manage deposits remotely.

Roba urged the Central Bank to prioritise technological solutions rather than legal restrictions in improving accountability and efficiency in county financial management.

The committee is expected to invite the National Treasury to present its position on the proposed amendments during subsequent sittings.