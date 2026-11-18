Walk along Uhuru Highway these days, and the elevated Nairobi Expressway is impossible to miss. It has undeniably cut down commute times for thousands of motorists moving between Mlolongo and James Gichuru Road. But behind the smooth tarmac and the sleek toll gates, the financial engineering of the project is facing severe headwinds.

Fresh disclosures from the National Treasury reveal that Moja Expressway Company Limited, the private operator of the 27.1-kilometre highway, recorded a staggering net loss of Sh5.1 billion for the financial year ended December 2025.

The numbers, published in the Treasury’s Fifth Annual Report on the State of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) in Kenya, paint a complex picture of an infrastructure project that is highly utilized by the public, yet struggling to balance its books.

On paper, the toll collection gates are doing their job. Between January 1 and December 31, 2025, Moja Expressway generated Sh9.63 billion in operating revenue. This represents a significant jump from the Sh7.1 billion collected in 2024, reflecting increased usage of the road.

However, revenue alone could not cushion the company from its massive financial obligations. Direct costs ballooned to Sh14.73 billion, up from Sh9 billion the previous year. This left a deficit of over Sh5.1 billion, widening the losses significantly from the Sh1.2 billion net loss reported in the 2024 financial year.

Why would a road with billions in toll collections bleed so much in direct costs? The answer lies in the financial structure of the project and the macroeconomic realities of the Kenyan economy.

The Nairobi Expressway was built by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and is largely financed through foreign-denominated debt. While the operator collects tolls in Kenya Shillings, its loan repayments and interest obligations are pegged to the US Dollar.

Company officials have previously flagged this currency mismatch as a major risk. Converting local currency collections into dollars to service debt has, in some instances, resulted in a value loss of up to 38 per cent due to shilling depreciation. Add to this the rising global interest rates on commercial loans, and the direct costs quickly outstrip local revenue collection.

Interestingly, the financial losses are not due to a lack of customers. The Treasury report notes that traffic on the expressway continues to grow steadily.

During the 2025/2026 financial year, traffic volumes rose from 7.21 million vehicles in the first quarter to 7.36 million in the fourth quarter. March 2026 recorded the highest monthly traffic at approximately 2.56 million vehicles.

Operationally, the road is also performing well. The report highlights an average incident response time of 20 minutes, beating the targeted 30 minutes, ensuring that the highway remains safe and reliable for the paying public.

The widening losses have naturally drawn political and public scrutiny. However, Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has moved to assure Kenyans that the Sh5.1 billion loss is strictly the operator’s problem, not the taxpayer’s.

Speaking on the matter, Mbadi defended the Public-Private Partnership model, noting that the expressway does not expose the government to direct financial risk. The 30-year design, finance, build, operate, maintain, and transfer (DFBOT) agreement places the commercial risks squarely on Moja Expressway and its financiers.

That said, the Treasury boss raised valid questions about the project’s foundational economics. Mbadi noted that a deeper assessment is required to determine whether the spike in direct costs is merely a result of temporary economic shocks, or if there were fundamental flaws in how the project was initially costed and structured.

The Nairobi Expressway was Kenya’s first major toll road and remains the benchmark for the PPP model in the country’s infrastructure sector. As the government looks to replicate this model on other corridors—most notably the Rironi-Mau Summit highway, which also involves CRBC and the National Social Security Fund (NSSF)—the financial performance of Moja Expressway offers a critical case study.

It underscores a vital lesson for future infrastructure deals: traffic projections and toll revenues must be stress-tested against currency volatility and global interest rate fluctuations. Until the operator finds a way to hedge its forex exposure or restructure its debt, the Nairobi Expressway will remain a physical success but a financial struggle.

The auditors for Moja Expressway have, however, issued a clean opinion, stating that the financial statements reflect a true and fair view of the company’s position. Furthermore, the directors remain confident that the company will continue operations for the foreseeable future, keeping the toll gates open and the traffic moving.