The Government has named preferred bidders for three strategic mineral development projects in Kwale, Samburu and Tharaka Nithi counties, marking a major step towards the commercialisation of the country’s mineral resources.

Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Ali Joho announced that the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs had concluded the evaluation of tenders for niobium, rare earth elements, chromite and copper deposits.

The successful bidders have been issued with Notices of Intention to Award following a competitive tendering process conducted under the Mining Act, the Mining (Award of Mineral Rights by Tender) Regulations, 2017, and the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015.

For the Mrima Hill Niobium, Rare Earth Elements and Other Minerals Project in Kwale County, the preferred bidder is Frontier Minerals Consortium, comprising Frontier Minerals LLC, Bunker Hill Mining Corp, ReElement Technologies and American Resources Corporation.

The Kang’ura Chromite Development Project in Samburu County and the Kamacabi Copper Development Project in Tharaka Nithi County were both awarded to a joint venture between Fangda Special Steel Technology Co. Ltd and Sinohydro Corporation.

However, the tendering process for the Lali Hills Manganese Project in Tana River County and the Kiritiri Coltan Project in Embu County did not produce responsive qualifying bids. The Ministry said the two projects would be addressed separately in accordance with the law.

Joho said the tender evaluation involved three stages, including preliminary and mandatory compliance checks, technical assessment and financial evaluation.

The technical evaluation examined bidders’ geological and exploration expertise, plans for local mineral processing and beneficiation, employment of Kenyans, environmental restoration, biodiversity management and protection of cultural heritage.

Bidders were required to attain a minimum technical score of 80 per cent to proceed.

The Cabinet Secretary emphasised that the Notices of Intention to Award did not constitute mining or prospecting licences and that successful bidders would have to meet additional statutory requirements before commencing operations.

The preferred investors will first be required to engage host communities, landowners, county governments and other stakeholders and obtain all requisite consents under the Mining Act.

They will then submit formal applications for prospecting licences through the Ministry’s Online Mining Cadastre (OMC) portal, accompanied by the required documentation and prescribed fees.

The applications will subsequently be reviewed by the Mineral Rights Board, which will make independent recommendations before the Cabinet Secretary considers granting the licences.

Joho said the Government had deliberately prioritised the identification of technically competent and financially capable investors before commencing formal community engagement.

He said the approach was intended to ensure host communities understand the identity, capacity and track record of prospective investors before allowing exploration activities in their areas.

The Government said the projects would be developed with emphasis on environmental protection, local employment, in-country value addition and equitable sharing of mineral revenues.

Joho urged the successful bidders to engage communities with transparency and respect, calling on residents and local leaders in Kwale, Samburu and Tharaka Nithi counties to participate in the upcoming consultations.