Vintage Burnt-Out Ferrari Fetches Nearly $2 Million At US Auction

An old Ferrari racing car, reduced to a burnt-out shell after catching fire during a 1960s race, has garnered substantial attention and a hefty price tag at an auction in the United States.

The iconic vehicle sold for close to $2 million (Sh284.7 Million), sparking interest due to its rich history and potential for restoration.

This vintage treasure, a 1954 Ferrari 500 Mondial Spider Series I, bears the marks of its tumultuous past.

Driven by Franco Cortese, Ferrari’s inaugural racing driver, the car holds significance in the annals of motorsports history.

Designed by the renowned Pinin Farina, the vehicle is one of a rare collection of just 13 ever crafted.

Cortese’s drive in the 1954 Mille Miglia, an arduous 1,000-mile (1,600km) race across Italy, saw the Mondial secure a 14th overall finish.

However, its subsequent journey was marked by multiple crashes and fire-induced damage, rendering it a charred relic.

In 1978, an astute US collector acquired the Mondial, recognizing its value even in its compromised state.

The car remained in its fire-damaged condition for decades, preserving its unique story and vintage charm.

Remarkably, in 2004, fate intervened when a hurricane tore the roof off a barn in Florida, revealing the hidden treasure along with 19 other Ferraris.

This unexpected discovery added to the allure of the vehicle, capturing the imagination of automotive enthusiasts worldwide.

Auction house RM Sotheby‘s acknowledged that the car, while bearing the scars of its fiery past, holds the potential for a remarkable renaissance.

Describing it as requiring a “comprehensive restoration to return the car to the condition of its glory days,” experts believe the journey of restoring the vintage Mondial promises to be both arduous and incredibly rewarding.

Analysts speculate that the buyer’s intentions could encompass restoring the car to its former glory, with the possibility of witnessing this historic Ferrari once again take to the track.

