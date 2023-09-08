Education And Multi-Channel Funding Key To Africa’s Success In Carbon Mitigation

In the quest for carbon reduction, leaders are highlighting the critical need for capacity building and financial support to harness the continent’s significant potential in carbon mitigation projects. The prevailing sentiment is that Africa stands to benefit the most from such initiatives.

Margaret Kim, CEO of Gold Standard, an organization dedicated to catalyzing action towards a sustainable future, emphasized the importance of investing in Africa’s education system to cultivate a cadre of experts in carbon mitigation.

“Africa needs to invest in its education systems and create opportunities for young professionals to receive specialized training,” Margaret asserted.

According to her, the continent boasts enormous potential for carbon mitigation, a potential that hinges significantly on individual countries.

For instance, some nations within Africa heavily rely on sectors such as agriculture, renewable energy, and community service initiatives, where carbon reduction opportunities abound. However, the impetus and leadership for these endeavors lie primarily with governments.

Margaret revealed that Gold Standard has already channeled over $2 billion into Africa, supporting more than 3000 projects.

Remarkably, a substantial 90 percent of these funds have been directed towards community service projects, underscoring the commitment to empower local communities.

Gold Standard CEO pointed out that Africa has been at the forefront of the voluntary carbon market, dispelling the notion that it lacks financial support for climate projects.

“This is a misconception that African projects do not attract enough investors. In the view of the Gold Standard, African projects constitute 41 percent of our historic initiatives. We must consider this in context,” she emphasized, highlighting the continent’s substantial potential for accessing additional funding.

Margaret advocated for Africa to diversify its channels for funding carbon mitigation, encouraging exploration beyond traditional sources. This multifaceted approach, she argued, would empower the continent to unlock more substantial financial resources.

However, a report published last year, “State and Trends in Adaptation in Africa,” raised concerns about the shortfall in climate adaptation funding in Africa.

The report indicated that cumulative adaptation finance until 2030 would fall significantly short of the needs outlined by African countries in their National Determined Contributions (NDCs).

The estimated funding gap is substantial, with only one-quarter of the required funds likely to be secured unless additional climate adaptation funding is obtained.

In 2019 and 2020, approximately $11.4 billion was allocated to climate adaptation finance in Africa, with over 97 percent of the funding originating from public actors and less than 3 percent from private sectors.

This falls significantly short of the estimated $52.7 billion per year until 2030 that African countries are expected to require for climate adaptation.

To address this pressing issue and bolster adaptation finance flows to Africa, the report offers several recommendations:

Financial institutions must incorporate resilience measures into their investments.

Policymakers and stakeholders should create a supportive environment for adaptation investment.

Financial innovations for adaptation should align with country-level policies and market conditions.

Africa, characterized by its rich biodiversity and unique ecosystems, hosts a substantial portion of the world’s nations and populations.

However, the continent is warming at a rate exceeding the global average, rendering its inhabitants highly vulnerable to climate change impacts.

The decline in agricultural productivity, along with recurring floods and droughts, has significantly affected millions across Africa over the past two decades.

The looming specter of climate change poses a formidable threat to Africa’s development. Key sectors like agriculture, health, and water resources are poised to experience adverse effects as global warming inches closer to the 1.5⁰C-2⁰C threshold.

