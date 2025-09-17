Waititu’s fresh bid to review 12-year sentence dismissed

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has successfully opposed a bid by former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, who is serving a 12-year prison term, to review his sentence.

Lady Justice Lucy Njuguna, in a ruling delivered on September 16, 2025, rejected an application filed on August 28, 2025, in which the former county boss sought to overturn his sentence on corruption-related charges.

In February 2025, Waititu was convicted and ordered to either pay a fine of Sh53.5 million or serve 12 years in prison.

In its ruling, the court found that he failed to uphold the principles of good governance and safeguard public funds after irregularly receiving Sh25 million from Testimony Enterprises following the award of a flawed tender.

Justice Njuguna ruled that the sentencing will stand pending the hearing and determination of Waititu’s appeal.

She further directed that the appeal be concluded within 120 days, warning that any delays on the part of the former governor could lead to the case being struck out.

Meanwhile, Waititu will continue serving his term at Kamiti Maximum Prison, after failing to meet strict bond terms that required him to deposit a Sh53 million bank guarantee.

The matter will be mentioned in court on October 1, 2025.