4 Ways to Improve the Sailing Experience for your Pets

Taking your pet along for a sailing trip can be a fantastic way to share new adventures, but it does require some extra thought to make sure they’re comfortable and safe. Boats are very different environments from what pets are used to, so planning ahead is key. Here are four practical tips to help make your pet’s time on the water as enjoyable as possible.

Picking the Right Boat and Getting Expert Help

Not every boat is suitable for pets, so choosing the right vessel is an important first step. Ideally, you want a boat with enough space for your pet to move about safely, plenty of shaded areas, and non-slip surfaces to prevent accidents. Smaller boats can feel quite cramped, which might stress some animals, while larger boats usually offer more freedom and comfort.

It’s worth considering professional help when organising your trip. Specialists who arrange sailing adventures can advise on pet-friendly boats and routes. They’re familiar with the rules and paperwork involved in travelling with animals and can help you prepare all the necessary documentation. This kind of guidance can make the whole process a lot smoother and less stressful.

Make Your Pet Feel at Home on Board

Once you’re on the water, your pet needs a little corner that feels familiar and secure. Bringing along their favourite bedding or blankets can help ease any anxiety, especially when everything around them is new and moving. It’s also sensible to have a non-slip mat or similar surface to help them keep their footing on wet decks.

Safety is paramount. Investing in a life jacket designed for pets is a wise precaution, even if your animal is a confident swimmer. The sea can be unpredictable, and having that extra layer of protection means you can relax a little more. Also, keep an eye out for things like loose ropes or equipment that could cause harm or frighten your pet.

Stick to Their Routine Wherever Possible

Animals find comfort in routine, so try to keep feeding times, walks, and rest periods consistent with what they’re used to at home. Bringing enough of their usual food and treats is important since sudden changes in diet can upset their stomach.

If your route allows, plan stops where your pet can get some exercise and fresh air. Moving around and having regular bathroom breaks will help them stay calm and happy. Don’t forget to provide plenty of fresh water too, as salty sea air and warm sun can quickly lead to dehydration.

Be Ready for Health Issues and Vet Support

Despite your best efforts, pets can occasionally feel unwell at sea. Motion sickness, dehydration or minor injuries can happen, so being prepared is essential. A visit to the vet before you set off will ensure your pet is in good health and may give you useful advice on managing seasickness or any other concerns.

Having a pet first-aid kit on board is a sensible precaution. Include basics like antiseptic wipes, bandages, and any medication your pet might need. It’s also helpful to know where the best veterinary clinic is at any time along your journey, especially if you’re heading to more remote locations. Being able to act quickly in an emergency can make all the difference.

Bringing your pet on a sailing trip can be a truly rewarding experience, but it takes a bit of careful thought and preparation to get it right. By choosing the right boat, creating a safe and familiar space, keeping to routines, and preparing for health issues, you’ll give your pet the best chance to enjoy the adventure alongside you. With these tips in mind, your time on the water together can be one to remember for all the right reasons.