We Shall Defeat UDA in 2027, ODM Deputy Party Chair Says

ODM party chair Simba Arati says the party would still field a candidate against President William Ruto in 2027 adding they are optimistic they would floor the United Democratic Alliance candidate in the polls.

“Yes, as we do the membership registration the focus still remains the same, going for the top job and am sure we shall defeat them,” the Kisii Governor spoke at a burial in Kisii.

“We have to try them… We must and we shall emerge winners this time,” Arati told mourners in Bonchari.

The party plans to undertake massive registration from 27 this month across the country as part of the advance efforts in clinching the 2027 presidency.

“I urge all of you to register that day… We shall win,” he said.

He separately hinted at attempting the presidency at some point soon .

“Kiti tutafuta tu… Msijali” loosely translating as” We shall go for the seat, don’t lose hope with us yet,” he said.

The former Dagoretti South MP also said as a party they are optimistic that the party leader Raila Odinga would clinch the African Union chair person seat.

“Baba has fought hard battles for this country and it would be the best interest of this country if he secures the seat.. Let’s all be supportive of his bid,” Arati said.

Speaking on his performance the governor said the war against graft in his administration has begun bearing fruits.

Citing improved revenue collections at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital, Arati said by pushing out cartels and non performing executives when he entered office, the facility has since grown its revenues to over Sh200 m from the mere 47 million.

“There are still people going round tarnishing the reputation of the hospital… These are the same people who were supplying oxygen… I swear before you that we shall never go that direction again… And i wish Senator Richard Onyonka was here to listen to this,” the governor said.

Senator Onyonka has constantly raised concern in regarding to services at the facility.

Onyonka says KTRH is a death trap owing to lack of drugs.

Arati however told Onyonka off saying he should appreciate the ongoing efforts done to improve the hospital.