Wetang’ula, Kingi Lead Parliamentary Delegation in Visit to Oburu

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and Senate Speaker Amason Kingi on Wednesday led a delegation of MPs and senators in visiting ODM Party leader and Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga at his residence.

Oburu confirmed the visit in a social media statement, saying he was honoured to receive the parliamentary leadership delegation, which included leaders from both Houses of Parliament.

He expressed gratitude to the lawmakers for visiting him and offering words of encouragement, saying their discussions focused on national unity, peace and cohesion.

“I am deeply grateful for their visit, their words of encouragement, and the profound respect they have shown. Beyond the warmth of our personal camaraderie, our engagement centred on the broader progress of our motherland. We engaged in extensive and fruitful deliberations regarding the paramount issues of national unity, peace, and cohesion,” Oburu said.

The Siaya Senator said political leaders had a collective responsibility to put aside partisan differences and promote national unity.

He called on leaders to embrace dialogue, political tolerance and cooperation in addressing issues affecting the country.

“True leadership demands continuous seeking common ground, foster political tolerance, and put the interests of Kenya first. Dialogue remains our most potent tool for national healing and progress,” he said.

Oburu also thanked the leadership of the National Assembly and Senate for demonstrating their commitment to building a united and prosperous country.

“I thank the leadership of both Houses of Parliament for their commitment to a united, cohesive, and prosperous nation. Together, we shall keep moving Kenya forward,” he added.

The visit comes after Oburu was discharged from Nairobi Hospital, where he had been receiving medical attention.

The ODM leader had been largely absent from active political engagements during his period of illness.