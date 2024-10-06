Tara Strong, a Canadian-American voice actress, singer, and voice director, has built a remarkable career in the entertainment industry, amassing a net worth of $12 million. Her voice has brought to life some of the most iconic animated characters, making her a revered figure in animation. Strong’s impressive portfolio includes beloved characters such as Bubbles in The Powerpuff Girls, Timmy Turner in The Fairly OddParents, and Twilight Sparkle in My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic. With decades of work, she has left an indelible mark on the industry and generations of fans.

Tara Strong Net Worth $12 Million Date of Birth February 12, 1973 Place of Birth Toronto, Ontario Nationality Canadian Profession Voice Actress, Singer, and Voice Director

Early Life and Education

Tara Lyn Charendoff was born on February 12, 1973, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Her passion for the performing arts blossomed early, leading her to participate in school plays and community theater productions. During her teenage years, she performed at the Toronto Jewish Theatre, demonstrating natural talent and versatility in her performances.

Strong attended Forest Hill Collegiate Institute, where she continued to develop her acting skills. After completing high school, she pursued her passion further by training at The Second City in Toronto, where she sharpened her improvisational abilities, setting the stage for her future in acting and voice work.

The Beginning of Her Voice Acting Career

Tara Strong’s voice acting journey began in the late 1980s when she landed roles in Canadian animated series such as Hello Kitty’s Furry Tale Theater and The Care Bears. Her vocal range and ability to bring depth to characters quickly earned her recognition, leading to more significant roles in the voice acting industry.

In the late 1990s, Strong moved to Los Angeles, California, to take her career to the next level. Her big break came when she was cast as Bubbles in the hit Cartoon Network series The Powerpuff Girls. Her portrayal of the sweet yet tough Bubbles won the hearts of viewers and solidified her reputation as a talented voice actress.

Following her success with The Powerpuff Girls, Tara Strong secured numerous prominent roles. In 2001, she began voicing Timmy Turner in The Fairly OddParents, showcasing her versatility in portraying a wide range of characters. Her performance as Raven, the brooding superhero in Teen Titans, further expanded her reach.

One of her most celebrated roles came later in her career when she voiced Twilight Sparkle in My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic. This role earned her widespread acclaim and made her an integral part of a global phenomenon. Her impact in animation continues to resonate through the many characters she has brought to life.

Video Games and Voice Direction

In addition to animated series, Strong has lent her voice to a variety of video games, including popular titles such as the Final Fantasy series and the Batman: Arkham series. She has also explored voice direction, guiding other voice actors in shows like The 7D and Unikitty!, further proving her multifaceted talent in the industry.

Awards

Tara Strong has been recognized for her outstanding contributions to voice acting. She has received multiple awards, including an Annie Award for her role as Twilight Sparkle in My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, along with several BTVA Voice Acting Awards. Her remarkable ability to create lasting characters continues to be acknowledged by her peers and fans alike.

Personal Life

Outside of her career, Strong is deeply involved in philanthropic efforts, particularly supporting children’s causes. From 2000 to 2022, she was married to actor Craig Strong, with whom she shares two sons. Her commitment to charity reflects her passion for giving back to the community.

Real Estate

In July 2023, Tara Strong made headlines with her purchase of a two-acre property in Malibu, California, for $5.6 million, adding to her impressive list of accomplishments beyond the entertainment industry.

Tara Strong Net Worth

Tara Strong net worth is $12 million.