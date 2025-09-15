What Meghan Markle Said About Prince Harry on His 41st Birthday

Meghan Markle celebrated Prince Harry’s 41st birthday with a cheeky message on Instagram, showing once again how smitten she is with her husband.

On Monday, the Duchess of Sussex shared a throwback photo of Harry dressed in his military pilot uniform and looking straight into the camera. She captioned it, “Oh hi, birthday boy .”

Since rejoining social media in January, Meghan has been giving fans regular glimpses of her marriage to Harry. In June, she marked Father’s Day by calling him “the best” dad and their two children’s “favorite guy.” Earlier in February, she posted a Valentine’s Day picture of the couple kissing, writing, “My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you.”

Her posts haven’t stopped there. In August, Meghan shared a clip of Harry surfing, joking with followers, “We interrupt your regularly scheduled programming to bring you this important message .”

The birthday shoutout comes a year after the royal family sparked controversy when they shared a photo of Harry for his 40th birthday that appeared to crop Meghan out — a move Buckingham Palace denied was intentional.

Harry and Meghan have had a strained relationship with the royal family since stepping away from their royal roles in 2020. But just last week, Harry reunited with King Charles III at Clarence House, their first private meeting in more than a year. The sit-down lasted under an hour, and Prince William was not present.

Afterward, Harry returned to California, where Meghan welcomed him back warmly. On Sunday, she posted a photo on her As Ever brand’s Instagram Story showing two glasses of wine, writing, “When your beau is back in town.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, now live in Montecito with their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.