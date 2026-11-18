Spanish voters face a snap election on 29 November, with the Conservatives and the far right favourites to win after eight years of Socialist-led rule under Pedro Sánchez.

The left had hoped to focus on Spain’s housing crisis, but the government has been buffeted by corruption scandals, a migrant crisis, and most recently rail disasters that left 115 people dead. Here are the key figures to look out for in the race to run Spain’s next government.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo (People’s Party)

Feijóo’s People’s Party (PP) tops most of the polls and as leader of the conservative opposition since 2022 he is favourite to become Spain’s next prime minister.

His pitch to voters is his experience and reputation as a capable administrator, with 13 years as president of the north-west Galicia region from 2009.

“It’s called management: and it’s what I know how to do, it’s what I want to do, and it’s the change Spain needs,” he has told voters.

Feijóo has held public office continuously since 1991, and although he guided the PP to win the biggest number of seats in parliament in 2023, they fell short of an outright parliamentary majority. Sánchez’s Socialist PSOE stayed in power through deals with left-wing parties and the backing of Catalan and Basque nationalist parties and pro-independence groups.

Feijóo says the best outcome for Spain would be a PP majority governing alone, with support in parliament from far-right party Vox. His party has worked in coalition with Vox in four Spanish regions, and he has not ruled out a national coalition under strict conditions and red lines.

Unlike Sánchez, the PP leader is not well known internationally and his lack of English may hold him back on the world stage. Feijóo admits to making little effort to learn English but believes the “enormous problems” faced by Spaniards are of greater importance: “I don’t know English, but I know how to govern.”

Pedro Sánchez (Socialists)

Sánchez has led the Socialists for the past 12 years, and Spain since 2018.

He has built a reputation as a political survivor but this election – his sixth in 11 years – could be his toughest yet.

Sánchez called the snap election eight months early, seeking to focus on resolving Spain’s housing crisis, and vowing “an epic comeback of a progressive Spain” at the ballot box.

But he and his party have been embroiled in a series of corruption scandals, a migrant crisis in Spain’s Ceuta exclave on the Moroccan border and two deadly rail disasters nine months apart. The most recent tragedy claimed 69 lives at Urda on 28 October and overshadowed the start of the campaign.

The Socialist leader has been written off in politics before, only to stage comebacks, notably in 2017 and 2023.

He can point to a projected 2.6% annual growth in the Spanish economy in 2026, fuelled by tourism, but the graft cases against his inner circle and family are not going away.

José Luis Ábalos, who was transport minister in Sánchez’s government, is now serving a 24-year prison sentence for accepting kickbacks, meanwhile leading party figure Santos Cerdán awaits trial for alleged bribery and denies wrongdoing.

Sánchez’s wife, Begoña Gómez, faces trial over allegations of influence peddling and embezzlement while his brother, David Sánchez, has been banned from public office for nine years for misconduct. Both deny doing anything wrong.

In a defiant message, Begoña Gómez made her first party speech at the Socialist campaign launch, calling for the backing of Spanish women, “because when women step forward, all of Spain follows”.

Santiago Abascal (Vox)

Sánchez’s fate could be sealed by the rise of Abascal’s anti-immigration, populist Vox – with opinion polls putting them in a comfortable third place and taking votes from the Socialists.

Abascal, 50, denies his party is far-right and has succeeded in bringing Vox into the mainstream, attracting record ratings on one of Spanish state TV’s primetime entertainment shows during the campaign.

Repatriating migrants “in an illegal situation” and “remigration” of foreigners who do not contribute to Spain are big themes for Abascal, who has accused Pedro Sánchez of promoting an “act of invasion” with his policies.

He has promised to use the Spanish navy to defend the national borders and “send a message to the world that there is no room here for all of Africa and all of the Americas”.

The Vox leader joined the PP aged 18, becoming a local councillor first and then an MP in the Basque regional parliament.

His political trajectory was closely shaped by his family’s experience of threats and intimidation by Basque militant group Eta. Both his father and grandfather, who held public office, were targeted because of their political roles.

He left the conservatives in 2013, founding Vox the following year and becoming a Spanish MP in 2019, when Vox became the first hard-right party in decades to establish a significant presence in Congress.

Vox has adopted the Trump-inspired slogan “Make Spain Great Again” and advocates a strongly centralised vision of the country strongly opposed to the independence movement in Catalonia.

Critics have described the party’s ideology as reminiscent of aspects of the era of dictator Francisco Franco era, which Vox rejects.

Ada Colau (The Broad Front)

Former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau heads a left-wing coalition of four small left-wing parties called Frente Amplio (Broad Front) – which has lost many of its supporters in recent weeks to the Socialists and is currently polling in fourth place.

Previously called Sumar, the coalition was in government with the Socialists under leader Yolanda Díaz, but she decided she would not run again. Colau came into politics as a housing activist and fair rents and housing is one of her coalition’s big policies.

Other parties on the left are contesting the election separately, including the pro-Catalan independence Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) under Gabriel Rufián who has reached a campaign deal with Podemos under Irene Montero.

Míriam Nogueras (Junts)

Catalan centre-right pro-independence party Junts per Catalunya played a pivotal role in supporting Pedro Sánchez’s government, even though it had just seven seats in the 350-seat Congress, and it may be central to post-election negotiations too. It was Junts’ decision to reject the government’s housing proposals last month that pushed the Socialist leader into snap elections.

Its lead candidate is Míriam Nogueras, who has made clear that Catalan demands come first for her party. Junts president Carles Puigdemont, 63, is planning to return to Spain after the election. He has lived in self-imposed exile since 2017 after leading Catalonia’s failed bid for independence.

Other key figures to watch

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, 48, has been president of the Madrid region since 2019 and has become one of the most influential figures within the People’s Party. She leads one of the PP’s strongest electoral bastions, with conservatives having ruled the region for the past 31 years.

Ayuso has built a distinct political profile that often sets her apart from the party establishment. Her direct communication style and informal use of language have helped her connect with voters and attract significant media attention.

Her tenure has not been without controversy. Her partner has been the subject of a judicial investigation relating to alleged tax offences and document forgery, allegations he denies.

Opposition parties have also questioned the Madrid regional government’s purchase of a luxury penthouse for official use. Critics have challenged the rationale behind the acquisition, while regional authorities have maintained that it was intended as a government workspace.

Socialist Carlos Cuerpo, 46, was chosen by Pedro Sánchez to take charge as interim transport minister after the Urda rail disaster and has become key to his election team. Cuerpo climbed the ranks through the economy ministry and became minister of economy, trade and business in 2023.

He has been ranked as best-regarded politician among the Spanish public, according to the Centre for Sociological Research (CIS), and, when asked about his political ambitions has called himself “a team player, and I am committed to the team”.

In the same light, Sánchez has said: “I believe politics is a team sport; on the opposing team we have Feijóo and Abascal, and on my team we have Carlos Cuerpo.”

Catalonia’s Socialist president Salvador Illa is also one to watch. He served as Spain’s health minister during the Covid pandemic and some have viewed him as a potential successor as Socialist leader, even though he has backed Sánchez to remain as leader.

Carlos Hernández Quero, 30, has been a Vox MP since 2023, and speaks for the party on housing and urban affairs, taking charge of one of the most important election issues.

He is not regarded as the party’s second-in-command, a position more commonly associated with figures such as Montserrat Lluís or Ignacio Garriga, but he is media-savvy and known for his clear, combative defence of Vox’s economic policies and proposals.

Further to the right is Alvise Pérez, 36, a Member of the European Parliament who leads Se Acabó la Fiesta (The party is over). His party won three seats in European elections in 2024 and attracts voters disappointed with Vox. His party adopts a hard line on immigration, corruption and the EU.

By BBC News