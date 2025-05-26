Will Forte Siblings: All About Michelle Forte

Orville Willis Forte IV, known professionally as Will Forte, is an American actor, comedian, writer, and producer born on June 17, 1970, in Alameda County, California.

Raised in a creative and supportive household, Forte initially pursued a career in finance, following in his father’s footsteps as a financial broker, before pivoting to comedy.

His early passion for humor, inspired by icons like Peter Sellers, David Letterman, and Steve Martin, led him to join the renowned improv group The Groundlings.

This marked the beginning of a career that would see him become a prominent figure in American comedy, most notably through his work on Saturday Night Live and the creation of The Last Man on Earth.

Siblings

Will has one sibling, an older sister named Michelle Forte.

Born in Alameda County, California, Michelle grew up alongside Will in a nurturing environment fostered by their parents, Patricia C. Stivers, an artist and former schoolteacher, and Orville Willis “Reb” Forte III, a financial broker.

The siblings moved from Moraga to Lafayette, California, during their childhood, where they shared a close bond. Will has described their upbringing as happy, with their parents creating a loving and creative atmosphere.

Michelle, unlike her brother, maintains a private life and has chosen to stay out of the public eye.

Career

Forte’s career in comedy began with writing and performing with The Groundlings, a Los Angeles-based improv and sketch comedy troupe.

His early writing credits include stints on shows like The Jenny McCarthy Show, The Army Show, 3rd Rock from the Sun, and That ’70s Show.

He also wrote for Late Show with David Letterman, though his tenure there was brief due to inexperience.

In 2002, Forte joined the cast of Saturday Night Live (SNL) as a featured player, becoming a repertory player in his second season.

Over his eight-year run (2002–2010), he became known for memorable characters like MacGruber, a bumbling special ops agent parodying MacGyver, and Tim Calhoun, a nervous political candidate.

His celebrity impressions included figures like George W. Bush, Newt Gingrich, and Brian Williams.

The MacGruber sketches led to a 2010 feature film and a 2021 streaming series.

Beyond SNL, Forte created and starred in The Last Man on Earth (2015–2018), a post-apocalyptic comedy series that showcased his ability to blend absurdity with heartfelt storytelling.

He has also appeared in films like Nebraska (2013), where he took on a dramatic role, and provided voice work for animated projects such as Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009–2013), The Lego Movie franchise, and Clone High.

Other notable roles include appearances in 30 Rock, Gravity Falls, and The Four Seasons (2025), a Netflix series with Tina Fey.

Accolades

For The Last Man on Earth, Forte received three Primetime Emmy Award nominations: two for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and one for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

His contributions to Saturday Night Live helped solidify his reputation as a comedic force, with his MacGruber character becoming a cultural touchstone, leading to both a film and a series.

Forte’s dramatic performance in Nebraska garnered critical praise, showcasing his range beyond comedy.

Additionally, his voice work in animated films and series has been well-received, contributing to his status as a respected figure in both live-action and animated entertainment.