    Wilson Airport Runway Lights Out of Service Due to Technical Fault – KAA

    Runway lights at the Wilson Airport in Nairobi are out of service, the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has announced.

    KAA on Thursday said the outage was caused by a technical fault.

    However, the authority explained, efforts were underway to remedy the situation.

    It also apologized to travellers for the inconvenience caused by the unprecedented outage.

    “We would like to inform the public that the runway lights at Wilson Airport are currently out of service due to a technical fault. Our team is in the process of identifying the root cause,” said KAA.

    “As a precautionary measure, a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our valued passengers and stakeholders.”

