Woman arrested for murder after pushing boyfriend from 14th floor of apartment in Kilimani

A fight between a boyfriend and his girlfriend ended tragically when the man died on falling from the 14th floor of an apartment along Kindaruma Road, Kilimani Nairobi.

The body of Lee Owino, 25, was found sprawled on the rooftop of a parked salon car moments after he fell from the balcony of the apartment.

Guards and neighbours at the apartment heard a thud, and on checking, they found the body of Owino on the roof of the car at the parking lot with visible injuries on both legs, which had been broken.

Police investigations showed that the man and his 48-year-old girlfriend had checked into the room on November 28, 2025, for the weekend. On Saturday, they were joined by another male friend for a drinking spree in the house which ran up to Sunday dawn.

The woman told police the friend left the apartment later on.

Moments later, the man and woman differed leading to an argument and Owino assaulting the woman.

This led to a physical fight for few minutes as the woman asked the man to leave her room. It was then that the woman is believed to have pushed Owino off the balcony. He fell off to the ground floor and on the rooftop of a parked car dying instantly.

The woman slept oblivious of the incident until when she was awoken by police and the neighbours.

Police said assorted drugs and used bottles of alcohol were recovered in the room.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other procedures.

The woman was expected in court on Monday as police planned to seek more time to hold her pending investigations into the incident, Kilimani police boss Patricia Yegon said.

Police said they are investigating murder in the incident and were looking for the friend who left the room before the tragic fall happened.

Elsewhere in Soweto, Kayole, Nairobi, a 51-year-old woman died by suicide in her brother’s house. the woman had visited the brother on Sunday morning when she died by suicide by hanging herself on a house truss using a piece of cloth that was tied around her neck.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.