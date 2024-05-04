Woman charged with cheating in offering nursing jobs abroad

A woman was Thursday charged with cheating after claiming she would offer nursing jobs abroad to applicants.

Christine Nyambura Muturi appeared before Kiambu Senior Principal Magistrate Meresia Opondo.

According to the charge sheet, Nyambura was accused of obtaining Sh1,959,000 from seven individuals by inducing them to pay college fees for a certified nursing assistant course at Westwick Institute Limited.

One of the charges read that “between 24th March 2023 and 30th April 2023 in Gigiri area within Nairobi County jointly with others not before court by means fraudulent tricks induced Gina Nuta to pay a sum of Sh250,000 to account domiciled at Kenya Commercial Bank pretending that you were in a position to train and issue her with a certificate in Certified Nurse Assistance from Westwick Institute Limited which is not accredited by Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority.”

She faced a total of seven charges of cheating and another one of offering training in an institution without accreditation and licensing.

“On diverse dates between 20th January 2023 and 27th February 2024 in Gigiri area within Nairobi County jointly with others not before court, being the director of Westwick Institute Limited offered training in Certified Nurse Assistance without accreditation, licensing and registration by Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority,” read one of the charges.

The defense pleaded for lenient bond terms while the prosecutions gave conditions to deposit her Kenyan passport, not to interfere with witnessed among other terms before bond is awarded.

The defense later produced in court medical documents saying she was unwell.

The court ruled that the investigating officer should verify the documents and bring report back to court on May 7.

In a rejoinder the defense applied for appeal to the ruling and requested to make another application on bond terms where it was ruled that the accused be taken to Nairobi hospital by the investigating officer for treatment and bring her back to court Fridayfor the new application of bond terms.

The suspect is now admitted at Nairobi hospital and the matter will be heard on May 7.

Muturi, is a director at WestWick College based along UN Avenue.

Police said they had received complaints their she been luring potential students to the college through social media platforms by offering nursing courses and promising the students jobs in European countries upon course completion.

Since Westwick begun its operations, there are no records of students succesful job placements in European countries and efforts by the students to get refunds are often futile, police said.

Investigations show Westwick college is not duly registered with Technical and Vocational Educational and Training Authority (TVET) to offer such courses.