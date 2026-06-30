Woman detained over alleged improper use of social media in Mombasa

Detectives arrested a suspect in connection with alleged improper use of social media, following an intelligence-led operation conducted in Kazandani area of Mombasa County.

The suspect, Halima Ngache, also known as Princess Halima, was apprehended after investigations linked her to an X (formerly Twitter) account allegedly used to publish sensitive information relating to the movements of protected persons, an act currently under investigation as a potential threat to national security.

The suspect was detained in custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment.

The director of Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin said he reminds members of the public that while the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, this right must be exercised responsibly and within the confines of the law.

“The Directorate remains committed to safeguarding national security and urges the public to refrain from sharing information that may compromise the safety of protected persons or incite unrest among the public.”