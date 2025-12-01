Woman hospitalized after gang rape recorded on video in Meru 

A gang of more than ten men gang raped a woman and recorded the ordeal in a macabre incident in Laare, Meru County.

Police said they arrested three of the suspects, and efforts to arrest the other accomplices were ongoing on Monday.

The group was among about 100 men who were part of a traditional circumcision procession when they attacked the woman in Laare Town, police said.

The gang attacked the woman and gang raped her. They recorded part of their ordeal and shared the same on social media. The incident that happened on December 1, 2025, has caused an uproar online with many calling for justice.

Police said they were alerted and responded to the scene and managed to arrest three suspects. The woman was admitted at a local hospital while traumatized.

A team was sent to the area to help those on the ground in pursuing the rapists, police said.

In Syokimau area, police said they were pursuing a gang that also raped a woman, her daughter and their house girl in an attack in their house.

The gang stole assorted goods in the Monday morning ordeal, police said.

Police said the victims are in hospital in stable condition and a hunt on the attackers was ongoing.

In Moiben, Uasin Gishu County, police said they are pursuing a gang that raped a woman in a maize plantantion farm.

The woman was headed home on a motorcycle on the Moiben-Kapcherop highway when the rider diverted from the main road and entered a different route leading to a maize plantation farm.

In the farm, there were about ten men and five of them gang raped her.

The woman told police she managed to leave the place and was assisted by good Samaritans to a hospital. Police said no arrest has been made over the incident.

Elsewhere in Kirinyaga, three suspects were arrested over murder and gang rape of a woman in the area.

The woman died of the ordeal on November 22.

Police said they have recorded a surge in rape incidents and are racing to solve them.

And police are hunting for a group of people who stole tiles from a lorry after an accident in Kabartegan, Bureti, Kericho County. This was after a fire broke out on the lorry that was transporting tiles from Kisumu to Narok town.

Police said one of the tyres caught fire as the lorry approached Chemosit bridge forcing the crew to stop to attend to it. It was then that the villagers broke into the lorry and stole the valuables. The fire was contained and the lorry was later driven to the local police station pending investigations into the Sunday incident.