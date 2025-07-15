Woman stabbed and killed in domestic fight in Kangemi

A 30-year-old woman was stabbed and killed in a domestic fight in Kangemi’s Gichagi village, Nairobi.

The deceased was Tuesday morning found in a pool of blood with a stab wound in the neck. Police said Dorcas Nyangiri had a fight with her husband over claims of infidelity leading to her fatal stabbing.

Her body was found lying outside her house long after the murder, police said. The two were seen together on Monday evening at a local shop in Kangemi Centre.

The husband is said to have bought a knife in the area and kept it in his pocket. While at home, the couple started fighting after the man sought to know why she was seeing another man.

It was then that he stabbed her in the neck as she screamed for help. The assailant tried to escape but was caught up by a mob who stoned and beat him up before police arrived at the scene.

The police rescued him from the scene and rushed him to the hospital as they moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

The knife that was used in the murder was found at the scene, police said adding they are investigating murder in the saga.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old woman was found dead in her house in Nairobi’s Huruma area. Police said the body of Joy Makena was found in her house on Monday evening, long after she had died.

The cause of the death is yet to be known. The door to the house was locked when the boyfriend arrived. This forced him and his neighbours to break in to access the scene.

Police said a charcoal stove was found next to the body, which lay on the bed with its legs hanging. It had cooked beans on it. Police suspect she died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy. Carbon monoxide is regarded a silent killer.