Woman stabs and kills boyfriend in domestic fight in Maseno

A 35-year-old man was found dead with stab wounds after a domestic fight with his girlfriend in Maseno area, Kisumu County.

Police said the body of Joash Tindi was found in his house on Thursday long after he had been fatally stabbed. His girlfriend who is believed to be behind the incident, was missing after the July 10 murder.

Police said the body had stab wounds in the left side of the chest. The body lay on the floor with a blood-stained knife, clothes and shoes belonging to the woman beside it.

The neighbours said the two had been having violent relationship. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Elsewhere in Matanya, Laikipia County, the body of one Elizabeth Wairimu Wainana, 86 was found in her house after a suspected murder.

The said perpetrator was traced to a local bar by a sniffer dog. He vanished as the dog approached the area in the Thursday night incident.

Police said they suspect the elderly woman was sexually assaulted before being killed. The motive of the incident is yet to be established.

Police said a hunt on the assailant is ongoing in the area. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

In Imenti North, Meru County, one Martin Kimathi, 27 was beaten to death in an altercation with a group of bodaboda riders. The deceased was attended to at a local hospital before he was released to go to his brother’s house where he succumbed to the injuries.

His body was found on the sofa set long after he had died. His brother said he left him in the house and went to work and on returning in the evening on July 10, he found him dead on the seat.

The police are investigating the incident.

Cases of mob lynching have been on the rise amid calls for a stoppage of the same. Police want suspects be surrendered to authorities for processing.