Woman Stabs, Injures Man in Fight, Attempts Suicide by Lighting Fire in House in Donholm

A man and woman are separately admitted to hospitals in a case of attempted murder and suicide in Nairobi’s Greenfield estate, Donholm, Nairobi.

The man was stabbed and seriously wounded before he jumped from the balcony of his first-floor house for his safety.

He had engaged a woman believed to be his wife in a fight in their house on Wednesday morning before the woman chased her to the balcony while armed with a kitchen knife.

Witnesses said the man ran out screaming for help before he jumped to the ground floor and was later rushed to hospital with stab wounds.

Police said he was admitted to the Aga Khan Green Span Medical Center for attention.

It was then that the woman locked herself in the house and lit a fire, police said.

Neighbours raised an alarm and rushed there before helping to contain the spread of the fire.

Officials from the Nairobi Fire brigade came to the aid of the incident and the woman was rescued from therein unconscious, police said.

She was rushed to the Mama Lucy Kibaki hospital in unstable condition.

Property of unknown value was destroyed by the fire.

Police said they are waiting for the woman and man to recover for grilling to establish what motivated the incident.

Cases of murder and suicide have been on the rise amid campaigns to address them.

Meanwhile, three suicide incidents were reported to police separately.

The first incident happened in Siongiroi, Bomet County where a teacher at Irongo primary school in Nakuru County was found dead after a suicide mission.

He was identified as Kennedy Kipkemoi, 38.

Police said he hanged himself on a rooftop of a toilet.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known. The body was moved to the mortuary.

In Ntulele, Narok County, a decomposed body of one Jacob Mungai, 22 in a thicket after a suspected suicide.

Police said the deceased had threatened to die by suicide after his attempts to marry a neighbor were rejected.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

In Migori, a man who had gone missing was found dead in a forest in a suspected suicide incident.

Police said Dominic Osiro, 47 went missing on January 5 prompting a search, which led to the discovery of the body in Migori Nyasare forest with a rope on the neck hanging from a branch of a Cyprus tree.

The body had no physical injuries and no suicide note was found.

Police officers visited the scene and moved the body to Migori County Referral Hospital mortuary pending post-mortem and investigations.