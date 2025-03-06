Two suspects arrested, pistol recovered in operation in Kisii

Detectives successfully nabbed two suspects in Daraja Mbili Estate in Kisii town, who are believed to be engaged in criminal activities and recovered a pistol.

The suspects, Gerald Nyambarika Okumu and James Ochieng, both 35 years old, were caught red-handed on a blue TV Star motorcycle at Texas Petrol Station, fully prepared to execute their plans, police said.

A thorough search led to the recovery of a Bernardelli model 60 pistol, loaded with five rounds of 7.65 mm ammunition, concealed by the rider James Ochieng.

Furthermore, a search of the pillion passenger Gerald Nyambarika Okumu yielded four improvised metal bars designed to fire and four mobile phones, clearly demonstrating their intent to commit crimes. Both individuals are now in police custody, undergoing processing as detectives intensify their investigation to uncover any additional criminal activities tied to these suspects in the neighborhood.

The seized firearm, motorcycle, metal bars, and mobile phones are securely detained as exhibits.

In Nyamira’s Matunwa village a man killed his mother in a domestic incident.

The body of Hellen Kemuma Nyamosi, 62 was found in the sitting room with visible injuries on the head.

Two metal bars suspected to be murder weapons were found in the house, police said.

The body was moved to Nyansiongo Mission Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

A suspect was arrested by members of the public and escorted to Matutu police station pending probe, police said.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

In Mudete, Vihiga County, a man was found dead after a fight.

Police said Morris Mugiza, 35 was hit on the head using a blunt object by a known suspect.

He died in hospital while undergoing treatment.