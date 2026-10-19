Wyatt Oleff has an estimated net worth of $1 million. The American actor and filmmaker began his career as a child performer and gained international recognition for his roles in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and the horror film It. He later appeared in It Chapter Two, Netflix’s I Am Not Okay with This, and Apple TV+’s City on Fire.

Oleff has continued to expand his acting career through television, independent films, and major movie franchises. In 2025, he joined the Karate Kid franchise in Karate Kid: Legends. He has also explored directing and second-unit filmmaking, adding another creative dimension to his career.

His estimated fortune is associated primarily with his work in film and television. However, his exact salaries, investments, and other financial arrangements have not been publicly disclosed.

Wyatt Oleff Net Worth $1 Million Date of Birth July 13, 2003 Place of Birth Chicago, Illinois

Early Life

Wyatt Jess Oleff was born on July 13, 2003, in Chicago, Illinois. His parents are Doug and Jennifer Oleff, and he has an older brother named Eli.

Oleff developed an interest in acting at a young age. He has recalled asking his mother how he could appear on the television programs he watched when he was around five years old. At the time, acting was an ambition rather than an established career path.

When he was seven, his family moved to Los Angeles, California. Oleff again asked his parents for an opportunity to pursue acting, and they agreed to let him audition for roles.

One of his early professional jobs was a commercial for Coldwell Banker. The experience helped introduce him to the entertainment industry and set the stage for his television and film appearances.

Moving to Los Angeles also placed him closer to the casting opportunities available in the film and television business. He began building professional experience while still a child, eventually securing roles that introduced him to a global audience.

Early Acting Career

Oleff started accumulating television credits in 2012. One of his first notable appearances was in the NBC comedy Animal Practice, where he played a younger version of a character portrayed by Justin Kirk.

He subsequently appeared in the television series Suburgatory and Disney Channel’s Shake It Up!. He also played a young version of Rumplestiltskin in the fantasy series Once Upon a Time.

In 2014, he guest-starred in the CBS crime drama Scorpion and appeared in the comedy film Someone Marry Barry.

Although many of these early roles were relatively small, they gave Oleff valuable experience working with established actors and production teams. They also helped him develop the skills needed to pursue more substantial roles.

These early credits formed the foundation of his career before he landed parts in major Hollywood productions.

Guardians of the Galaxy and Marvel Success

Oleff gained wider recognition in 2014 when he played the young Peter Quill in Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy.

Peter Quill is the childhood version of the character portrayed by Chris Pratt, who becomes the intergalactic adventurer known as Star-Lord. Oleff appears in an emotional sequence involving Peter’s mother and his abduction from Earth.

The film also featured Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Lee Pace, Michael Rooker, and Glenn Close.

Guardians of the Galaxy became a major worldwide success. Its popularity helped turn the relatively unfamiliar comic-book characters into an important part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Appearing in a major Marvel production gave Oleff exposure to a large international audience. Although he played a supporting role, his involvement connected him to one of the entertainment industry’s most successful film franchises.

He returned as young Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, released in 2017. The sequel allowed him to reprise the character and maintain his connection to the franchise.

Marvel films can provide actors with valuable career opportunities, particularly when they lead to further casting offers. However, Oleff’s specific compensation for either film has not been publicly established.

It and the Breakthrough Role

One of the most important projects in Oleff’s career was the 2017 horror film It, based on Stephen King’s novel.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, the film follows seven children who form the Losers’ Club and confront Pennywise, a shape-shifting entity that terrorizes their hometown of Derry, Maine.

Oleff played Stanley Uris, one of the central members of the group. He appeared alongside Jaeden Martell, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Jeremy Ray Taylor, and Chosen Jacobs. Bill Skarsgård portrayed Pennywise.

Although the film was marketed primarily as a horror production, its story also explored friendship, childhood fears, and the challenges of growing up. The young cast’s chemistry helped bring these themes to life.

Produced for approximately $35 million, It grossed more than $700 million worldwide. Its commercial success made it one of the most successful horror films of its era.

Oleff and his young co-stars also received the MTV Movie & TV Award for Best On-Screen Team in 2018.

The film significantly raised Oleff’s profile and helped establish him as one of the young actors associated with major productions during the late 2010s. Its success also created opportunities to return to the story in a sequel.

It Chapter Two

Oleff reprised his role as the younger Stanley Uris in It Chapter Two, released in 2019.

The sequel continues the story 27 years after the events of the first film. The characters return to Derry as adults after Pennywise resurfaces. Adult actors portray the grown-up members of the Losers’ Club, while the original young cast appears in childhood scenes and flashbacks.

Andy Bean played the adult Stanley, while Oleff returned for scenes involving the character’s younger years.

The film also featured Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, and James Ransone.

Although the sequel focused on the adult characters, Oleff’s return maintained his connection to the original ensemble. Together, the two films became defining projects in his early career.

His participation in both productions helped build his experience in large-scale films and strengthened his visibility among audiences familiar with the franchise.

I Am Not Okay with This

In 2020, Oleff took on a major television role in Netflix’s I Am Not Okay with This. The series was based on a graphic novel by Charles Forsman and starred Sophia Lillis as Sydney Novak, a teenager dealing with school, family challenges, and the discovery of supernatural abilities.

Oleff played Stanley Barber, Sydney’s eccentric neighbor and eventual romantic interest. Stanley has an unconventional sense of style, enjoys music, and is largely unconcerned with how other people view him.

The role reunited Oleff with Lillis after their work together in It. Their previous collaboration helped them bring familiarity to their performances in the new series.

Created by Jonathan Entwistle and Christy Hall, the show premiered in February 2020 and ran for seven episodes.

Netflix initially developed plans for a second season but later abandoned them. Production complications and rising costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic were among the factors behind the decision.

Despite its short run, the series gave Oleff an opportunity to develop a recurring character over several episodes. It also demonstrated his ability to move between horror, comedy, and coming-of-age drama.

Stay Awake and Dramatic Film Roles

As Oleff grew older, he began taking on more mature roles in independent films and character-driven dramas.

He starred as Ethan in Stay Awake, alongside Fin Argus and Chrissy Metz. The film follows two teenage brothers whose lives are affected by their mother’s addiction to prescription medication.

Rather than focusing only on the person struggling with addiction, the drama examines how the condition affects family members who become caregivers. Oleff and Argus portray brothers who care about their mother but struggle with the repeated cycle of emergencies, rehabilitation, and relapse.

Stay Awake premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2022 and received recognition in the festival’s Generation section.

The project allowed Oleff to explore a serious dramatic role outside the major franchises that had brought him early recognition.

Independent films can offer actors opportunities to develop their range and work with different filmmakers. Although individual salaries for such projects are rarely disclosed, the roles contribute to an actor’s professional experience and long-term career prospects.

The Year Between

Oleff also appeared in the independent dramedy The Year Between, written and directed by Alex Heller.

The film follows Clemence, played by Heller, a college student who returns home after receiving a bipolar disorder diagnosis. Her return affects her family relationships as she adjusts to a new stage of her life.

Oleff played Neil, Clemence’s younger brother. The cast also included J. Smith-Cameron, Emily Robinson, and Steve Buscemi.

The story gave Oleff another opportunity to work in a character-focused production dealing with family relationships and personal challenges.

His involvement in films such as The Year Between reflects a broader approach to acting. Instead of concentrating exclusively on blockbuster productions, he has also pursued projects that allow him to explore more complex characters.

City on Fire

In 2023, Oleff starred in Apple’s mystery drama City on Fire, an adaptation of the novel by Garth Risk Hallberg.

Set in New York City in 2003, the series begins with the shooting of college student Samantha Yeung, played by Chase Sui Wonders, in Central Park. The investigation gradually connects her attack to the city’s music scene, a wealthy real estate family, and a series of mysterious fires.

Oleff played Charlie, Samantha’s close friend. Charlie is grieving the death of his father in the September 11 attacks and becomes determined to discover what happened to Samantha after she is shot.

The eight-episode series was created by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, known for their work on television productions such as The O.C. and Gossip Girl.

The project represented another significant step in Oleff’s transition from child performer to adult actor. It also gave him a prominent role in a mystery drama aimed at streaming audiences.

Karate Kid: Legends

Oleff joined another established film franchise in 2025 when he appeared in Karate Kid: Legends.

The film stars Ben Wang as Li Fong, a kung fu student who moves from Beijing to New York City. His journey brings him into contact with Mr. Han, played by Jackie Chan, and Daniel LaRusso, portrayed by Ralph Macchio.

Oleff plays Alan, one of Li’s classmates and friends. The cast includes performers from different stages of the franchise’s history, bringing together characters and storylines associated with the wider Karate Kid universe.

The film also reunited Oleff with director Jonathan Entwistle, who had previously worked with him on I Am Not Okay with This.

Appearing in another recognizable franchise has helped Oleff continue building his filmography as an adult performer. Major franchise productions can offer actors wider exposure, although their individual earnings depend on private contracts and the scope of their roles.

Oleff’s exact salary for Karate Kid: Legends has not been publicly disclosed.

Directing and Filmmaking

Oleff has also begun exploring work behind the camera. His interest in directing reflects a desire to participate in the storytelling process beyond acting.

He co-directed the short film Writer’s Block in 2020, which starred Madeleine Coghlan. He also worked as a second-unit director on the short films Oh, Sorry and The Weight of Perfection.

Second-unit directors typically oversee selected scenes or sequences that support a production’s principal filming. The role can involve coordinating additional footage and working with members of the production crew.

Oleff’s early directing experience gives him an opportunity to understand filmmaking from another perspective. It may also create future opportunities in directing, writing, and producing.

His work behind the camera remains a developing part of his career, and the financial contribution of these projects to his overall net worth is not publicly known.

Personal Life

Oleff has generally kept his personal life private while continuing to build his acting career. He has spoken more openly about his creative interests, including film and music, than about his relationships.

Music has played a role in his approach to acting. He has discussed using songs and playlists to help establish a character’s emotional state and prepare for particular scenes.

His work across different genres has also allowed him to develop a varied professional identity. He has appeared in superhero films, horror productions, streaming dramas, and independent movies.

Oleff’s friendships with members of the young cast of It have also been part of his experience in the industry. Working with other young performers during his formative years gave him opportunities to develop lasting professional relationships.