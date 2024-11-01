Xiaomi Kenya Unleashes Deals on Latest Smartphones for Black Friday

This Black Friday, Xiaomi Kenya is unleashing a wave of unbeatable deals on its latest smartphones.

With exclusive discounts, flash sales, and limited-time brand day offers, Xiaomi is making it easier than ever for Kenyans to access cutting-edge technology at prices you won’t find any other time of year.

Each deal brings Xiaomi’s signature innovation and quality, making this the perfect chance for anyone looking to upgrade their tech game.

From the budget-friendly Redmi A3X to the high-performance Redmi Note Series. Xiaomi’s Black Friday lineup covers every need and budget. Plus, each device comes with Xiaomi’s industry-leading 24+1 months warranty, ensuring top-notch support and reliability.

Highlighted Deals: Not To Miss Out!

Smartphones

Redmi A3X

• 3+64GB – Sh8,999

• 4+128GB – Sh9,999

Redmi A3 Pro

• 4+128GB – Sh12,499

Redmi 14C

• 4+128GB – Sh12,999

• 6+126GB – Sh14599

• 8+256GB – Sh16,299

Redmi 12

• 4+128GB – Sh11,299

• 8+128GB – Sh12,399

Redmi 13

• 6+128GB – Sh16,199

• 8+128GB – Sh18199

• 8+256GB – Sh18699

POCO C75

• 6+128GB – Sh12,999

• 8+256GB – Sh14,699

Where to Find These Deals

All Xiaomi Black Friday 2024 deals are available on Jumia Kenya and Xiaomi Promoter Stores countrywide, making it convenient for customers across the country to access these discounts.

Why Xiaomi Black Friday?

Xiaomi’s Black Friday event is about more than just price cuts. Each model is packed with innovative features, from AI-enhanced cameras to robust batteries and premium designs.

With this year’s expanded deals, Xiaomi is making high-quality smartphones accessible to everyone, setting new standards in quality and affordability.