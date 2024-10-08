Yandy Smith, an American music producer, entrepreneur, and reality TV star, boasts a net worth of $12 million. She rose to prominence as one of the most popular cast members on the VH1 reality series Love & Hip Hop: New York. Beyond reality TV, Yandy has built a thriving career in the entertainment industry, working alongside some of the biggest names in music and television.

Yandy Smith Net Worth $12 Million Date of Birth March 19, 1982 Place of Birth Harlem, New York Nationality American Profession Producer, Entrepreneur, and Reality TV Star

Early Life

Born on March 19, 1982, in Harlem, New York, Yandy Smith’s path to success started with a solid educational foundation. She graduated from Howard University in 2004, which laid the groundwork for her to navigate the entertainment business with both confidence and knowledge.

Career

Yandy’s professional journey began shortly after graduation when she landed a role as an Executive Assistant at Violator Management. During her time there, she worked with high-profile musicians such as Missy Elliot, 50 Cent, and LL Cool J, gaining valuable experience in managing successful artists. In 2005, Yandy’s career took a pivotal turn when she met rapper Jim Jones on a private jet chartered by Russell Simmons. Shortly after, she left Violator to become Jones’ full-time manager, helping shape his career.

Love & Hip Hop

In 2006, Yandy’s influence grew when she helped bring Love & Hip Hop to life. She approached her mentor Mona Scott-Young, with whom she had worked at Violator Management, and together they reimagined a show idea centered around Jim Jones. What started as a concept for a show about Jones evolved into Love & Hip Hop: New York, with Yandy joining the cast during its second season.

Her storyline initially revolved around managing Jim Jones, but it later shifted when her professional relationship with Jones fell apart. She went on to have several dramatic moments with other cast members, cementing her status as a key figure in the reality TV world. Over the years, Yandy has also appeared in spin-offs and specials, including Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: After Party Live!, Remy & Papoose: Meet the Mackies, and 40 Greatest Love & Hip Hop Moments.

Entrepreneurial Ventures

Aside from her TV fame, Yandy Smith has also made significant strides as a businesswoman. She worked as a consultant for Warner Music Group, Atlantic Records, and Columbia Records. Yandy later teamed up with Mona Scott-Young to create Monami Entertainment, where she serves as a talent agent. In 2008, Billboard named her one of the “Top 30 Executives Under 30,” recognizing her contributions to the entertainment industry.

Additionally, Yandy is a part-owner, President, and Brand Manager of the lifestyle brand Everything Girls Love, further diversifying her portfolio and income streams.

Personal Life

Yandy’s personal life is just as eventful as her career. She has been married to real estate developer Mendeecees Harris since May 25, 2015. The couple has two children: a son, Omare Harris, born in 2012, and a daughter, Skylar Harris, born in 2015. Yandy also fostered and eventually adopted a girl named Infinity Gilyard, expanding their family.

However, Yandy and Mendeecees’ relationship has faced its share of challenges. Mendeecees has two other children from previous relationships, and there has been a tumultuous history with his exes, leading to custody battles. Mendeecees also faced legal troubles, including a prison sentence for drug trafficking, for which he was incarcerated from 2016 until his release in January 2020.

Social Justice

Yandy has been vocal about social justice issues, actively participating in protests and using her platform to speak out. In July 2020, she was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, during a protest over the death of Breonna Taylor, an EMT who was fatally shot by police officers during a botched raid. Yandy’s advocacy highlights her commitment to fighting for change, especially in the current social climate.

