Zac Brown’s Net Worth

Zac Brown, the renowned country musician, has an impressive net worth of $50 million. As the co-founder and lead singer of the popular country rock group Zac Brown Band, Brown has solidified his place in the music industry with numerous chart-topping hits. Many of the band’s singles, such as “Chicken Fried,” “Toes,” “Keep Me in Mind,” and “Homegrown,” have reached number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts. Brown is also part of the electronic dance group Sir Rosevelt, alongside Niko Moon and Ben Simonetti, showcasing his versatility as an artist.

Zac Brown’s wealth largely stems from his successful music career. Between June 2018 and June 2019, the Zac Brown Band collectively earned $40 million from their tours, albums, and other ventures, demonstrating the massive commercial success of the group.

Early Life

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1978, Zac Brown was the 11th of 12 children. Raised on Lake Lanier, his upbringing was filled with musical influences, which began when he received a guitar from his mother at the age of eight. After two years of classical guitar lessons, Brown’s passion for music grew, particularly for bluegrass. He performed solo gigs during high school, covering both country and pop songs, and later pursued higher education at the University of West Georgia while working as a camp counselor.

Formation of the Zac Brown Band

In 2002, Brown formed the Zac Brown Band with drummer Marcus Petruska and bassist Jacob Lawson. The group began making waves in the country music scene, and their first independent album, Home Grown, established their sound. In 2008, the band released its major-label debut album The Foundation, which became a commercial success with singles like “Chicken Fried” and “Toes.” The band later released more albums, including You Get What You Give (2010) and Uncaged (2012), solidifying their reputation as a powerhouse in country music.

Throughout the years, Zac Brown Band has delivered consistent hits and gained a loyal following. Their 2015 album Jekyll + Hyde featured the single “Homegrown” and marked the band’s signing with Big Machine Records. Brown has also collaborated with various artists, including Alan Jackson, Avicii, Sheryl Crow, and the Foo Fighters, proving his versatility across genres. The group’s latest album, The Owl (2019), debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 and included collaborations with top producers like Benny Blanco and Skrillex.

Zac Brown Awards

Zac Brown Band’s success is reflected in the numerous awards and nominations they’ve received. The group won a Grammy Award for Best Country Album for Uncaged in 2013, and in 2019, they took home the CMT Music Award for Performance of the Year for “Keep Me in Mind.” Over the years, they’ve been recognized by the Grammy, Academy of Country Music, and American Music Awards.

Personal Life

Zac Brown was married to Shelly Brown from 2006 to 2018, and they share five children together—four daughters and a son. Outside of music, Brown has diversified his interests. He founded Southern Grind Knives, a company that crafts knives in Peachtree City, Georgia. Additionally, Brown runs Camp Southern Ground, a nonprofit summer camp that helps children and veterans. He also formed the electronic dance group Sir Rosevelt in 2016, showcasing his interest in exploring different musical styles.

