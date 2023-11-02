16,821 Passports Ready for Collection from Next Week – CS Kindiki

An additional 16, 821 passports are ready for collection in the ongoing Rapid Results Initiative (RRI).

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said the documents can be collected between Monday, November 6 to November 10, 2023.

This will mark the seventh week of the Rapid Results Initiative.

In Nairobi, 9,373 passports will be ready for collection at Nyayo House, 1,787 in Eldoret, 1, 750 in Embu, and 1,500 in Kisii.

In Nakuru, 1,000 passports are ready while 1,552 are ready for dispatch in the coastal city of Mombasa.

In Kisumu, 1,692 passports will be ready for collection in the coming week.

CS Kindiki has in the past warned that passports not collected within 30 days of issuance, will be disposed of.

Those not collected within the said period, he said, will be treated as uncollected documents and applicants required to reapply and pay an undisclosed fine.

“Those that will not collect as scheduled after the expiry of the notice will be treated as uncollected documents and we will dispose of them,” Kindiki said.