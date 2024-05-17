5 Biggest Online Gaming Risks: Know Them to Avoid Them

The trend for online gaming is growing every day, and so are the risks associated with it. Many online players fall victim to these risks, which can be highly damaging to their personal information and devices. It’s high time these online players are aware of the risks that come with online gaming.

Moving on, the following are some of the other risks you should be wary of:

Fraud/Identity Theft

These are some of the biggest risks that are often associated with online gaming. Fortunately, you can put a few measures in place to avoid it.

Firstly, you need to make sure that you have a strong and unique password for your gaming account. Be careful never to use the same password for several accounts.

Next, do not give out your personal information when you are playing games online. Anything that includes your full name, phone number, credit card information, or social security number.

Finally, only play games on secure and credible websites. The website should have ‘https://’ in the URL and a padlock icon next to it.

You will be less likely to fall victim to fraud or identity theft if you follow these steps.

Malware/Viruses (H3)

While online gaming, you will come across two main types of malware: virus and spyware. The first one is a code that can create a replica of itself on your PC without your knowledge. The second one is computer software that collects information about yourself without your knowledge.

Malware is designed to steal your personal information. Some can even take control of your PC to launch attacks on other PCs or networks.

You can protect yourself against malware by getting an antivirus program, which scans your PC for any known virus and then removes it.

Other things you can do to reduce the risk of malware are:

Upgrade your software and programs so they have the most recent security updates

Do not open any attachments or links from persons you do not know

When you are downloading a file from the internet, only download from reliable sources

Have an antivirus program on your PC and enable it to regularly monitor activity

In-Game Purchases

While in-game purchases are what make the game even more interesting, there are still certain risks to it.

The most obvious one is financial fraud, where you can get scammed out of your money when trying to make an in-game purchase. You can experience financial fraud through phishing scams where the fraudster can spoof a legitimate website (i.e. make you believe that the website is legit) to get your credit card information.

Another risk to in-game purchases is the possibility of malware getting downloaded on your PC. This happens when you are downloading a file from a (malicious) website while going through the process of in-game purchase.

You can avoid such risks by being wary of the source before making any kind of in-game purchase. Share your private information and buy only from reputable websites.

Social Engineering

It is a type of risk where the attacker uses psychological manipulation to trick you into doing something against your will i.e. making you reveal personal and confidential information or clicking on a malicious link.

The attacker can pose as a game administrator or a customer service rep to gain your trust. They can also use your social media platforms to get more information about you before getting to you.

The following steps will help you to keep yourself safe from any social engineering while you are playing online games:

If you receive any unsolicited messages or friend requests from users you do not know, be wary. If they have attached any files or links, do not click on them.

Double-check on anyone who is asking for personal information or your account details. Credible game sources would never ask for such information via text messages or email.

Lastly, double-check on anyone who claims to be from the customer support team. If they refuse to provide any information about themselves, then they are definitely not legit.

Losing Game Savings/Items

Most popular games now include making money online. And many gamers use their savings to buy the latest console or other games. So, it’s understandable if you lose your hard-earned money to scammers.

And yes, it’s possible: scammers can even steal your items or game savings. Here’s what you can do to avoid being scammed:

Make sure you’re buying in-game purchases from reliable sources such as the game developer/publisher

You need to be wary of anyone who’s selling gaming items outside of the game

Never share your data, credit card information, etc. with anyone in the game

Anyone who is offering your free game keys or currencies is suspicious because there’s always a catch

Final Thoughts

As more and more online games are being developed every day, it is important to understand that there may be some risks associated with playing online games. We have already mentioned 5 risks you may come across while playing online games and how you can keep yourself safe from them. This will help you to keep your personal information safe and protect your PC from being attacked by malware.

Happy Stress-Free Gaming!