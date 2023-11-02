Adan Mohamed Named Chief of Strategy Execution in Ruto’s Office

President William Ruto has once again reorganized his government.

In the Executive Order No. 2 of 2023, the head of state appointed former Industrialisation Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohamed as the Chief of Strategy Execution in his office.

Mr Mohamed will serve in the executive office of the President.

He will be in charge of the President’s Strategy and Execution Office tasked with the delivery of the Kenya Kwanza agenda.

“The Executive Order No. 2 of 2023 supersedes Executive Order No. 1 of 2023 issued on 6th of January, 2023,” reads the order.

Previously, the former CS served as a member of his Council of Economic Advisors which is chaired by economist David Ndii.

The office of government spokesperson was also moved to the executive office of the president.

Previously, the Spokesperson’s office, currently headed by Isaac Mwaura, was under the Ministry of ICT.

In more changes, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s office will be domiciled at the Kenya Railways headquarters.

In the Executive Order No.1 of 2023, Mudavadi’s office had been moved to Old Treasury building.

Further, CS Moses Kuria’s Public Service and Management Ministry will be situated at Social Security House.

Kuria who was moved from the Trade Ministry had earlier been instructed to move his offices to the Kenya Railways HQs.

The Executive Order, head of public service Felix Koskei said, codifies various changes that had been made by the President to the structure of the government of Kenya, including the reorganization of ministerial portfolios, mandate changes, state appointments, and the re-assignment of state officers serving in the senior ranks of the executive and the National security organs.