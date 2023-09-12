Aerosmith Postpones Farewell Tour Due To Steven Tyler’s Vocal Cord Injury

The iconic American rock band Aerosmith has made headlines once again, but this time it’s not for another electrifying performance.

The group, known for their legendary hits like “Dream On,” “Walk This Way,” and “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing,” has been forced to postpone six of their North American farewell tour shows due to an unfortunate setback involving their lead singer, Steven Tyler.

Aerosmith kicked off their highly anticipated “Peace Out” tour earlier this month, much to the excitement of their devoted fanbase.

However, the tour has hit an unexpected roadblock as Steven Tyler, the charismatic frontman of the band, has sustained vocal cord damage, causing a wave of disappointment among their loyal followers.

Originally scheduled to rock the stage in Toronto on Tuesday, the band has decided to reschedule that performance to February 2024. The revised tour schedule now points to their next gig in Tampa, Florida next month.

In a statement shared online, the 74-year-old Tyler expressed his sorrow over the situation. “I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next 30 days,” he disclosed. “I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show [in Elmont, New York] that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

Aerosmith, a Grammy-winning band hailing from Boston, has not only left an indelible mark on the music industry with their timeless tunes but has also garnered a reputation for their hedonistic and wild lifestyles. In 2001, they were rightfully inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

That very same year, they dazzled the world with a memorable Super Bowl halftime show performance.

This isn’t the first time the band has faced challenges in recent years.

They had to cancel a portion of their Las Vegas residency last year when Steven Tyler voluntarily entered rehab, emphasizing the importance of their members’ well-being.

Initially set to conclude in Montreal on January 26, 2024, their farewell tour will now extend into the following month, culminating in a rescheduled show in Cleveland, Ohio on February 29, 2024.

This postponement affects shows in Detroit, Chicago, Washington DC, and Raleigh, North Carolina as well.

Ticket holders have the option to retain their tickets, which will remain valid for the rescheduled dates, or they can request a refund.

