Alfonso Herrera Siblings: Getting to Know Alejandro and Oscar Herrera

Alfonso Herrera Rodríguez, born on August 28, 1983, in Mexico City, Mexico, is a renowned Mexican actor and former singer.

Known affectionately as “Poncho” by his fans, Herrera rose to international fame through his role as Miguel Arango in the Mexican telenovela Rebelde (2004–2006), which also launched the globally successful pop group RBD, of which he was a member.

His career spans a diverse range of projects, from telenovelas to Hollywood series and Mexican cinema, showcasing his versatility and dedication to challenging roles.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Alfonso grew up in a close-knit family in Mexico City, alongside his two brothers, Alejandro and Oscar Herrera.

However, information about their personal lives is relatively private, as Herrera tends to keep his family matters out of the public eye.

Career

Herrera’s career began with a pivot from his initial dream of becoming a pilot to pursuing acting, a decision that led him to enroll at the Centro de Educación Artística, run by media giant Televisa.

His professional debut came in 2001 with theater roles in productions such as Las Brujas de Salem, Como matar a un ruiseñor, and Antigona.

In 2002, he made his film debut in Amar te duele, earning an MTV Movie Award Mexico, and joined the cast of the telenovela Clase 406, where he collaborated with future RBD bandmates.

His breakout role came in 2004 with Rebelde, a Mexican adaptation of the Argentine series Rebelde Way, where he portrayed Miguel Arango, a character seeking justice for his father’s death.

Also Read: Alexander Skarsgård Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Swedish Actor

The show’s massive success led to the formation of RBD, a pop group that sold over 15 million albums worldwide and toured extensively across Latin America, the United States, and Europe.

After RBD disbanded in 2009, Herrera retired from music to focus on acting, starring in the telenovela Camaleones and films like Venezzia (2009), for which he won a Best Actor award at the Canada International Film Festival.

His theater work continued with notable performances in The Pillowman (2008) and Swimming with Sharks (2012), earning critical acclaim.

Herrera’s international breakthrough came with his role as Hernando Fuentes in the Netflix series Sense8 (2015–2018), followed by roles in The Exorcist (2016–2017), Queen of the South (2018–2019), and Ozark (2022), where his portrayal of cartel lieutenant Javi Elizondro garnered widespread praise.

His performance in the film Dance of the 41 (2020) earned him an Ariel Award for Best Actor, solidifying his reputation as one of Mexico’s finest actors.

In addition to his screen and stage work, Herrera has lent his voice to animated films like The Croods (2013) and served as a Goodwill Ambassador for the UNHCR since 2020.

Accolades

Herrera’s early success in Amar te duele earned him an MTV Movie Award Mexico in 2002.

As a member of RBD, he contributed to the group’s accolades, including two Latin Grammy Award nominations and a Billboard Latin Music Award for Best International Band.

His role in Venezzia (2009) brought him the Best Actor award at the Canada International Film Festival, while his performance in Dance of the 41 (2020) secured the prestigious Ariel Award for Best Actor, Mexico’s equivalent of an Oscar.

Herrera also received nominations for Best Supporting Actor in the series El Capo (2014) at the TVyNovelas Awards and a Best Actor nomination at the 2018 MTV Millennial Awards.

His work in The Perfect Dictatorship (2014), one of Mexico’s highest-grossing films at the time, further cemented his status as a leading actor, earning critical recognition for his nuanced portrayal.