Amputated human leg found abandoned in a box in a tuktuk in Kitale

Police are investigating the discovery of an amputated human leg of a woman in a carton that was found abandoned by a passenger in a tuktuk in Kitale Town.

The left leg was found abandoned in the tuktuk long after a passenger who had it had alighted at Waitaluk area along Kitale-Maili Saba Road on April 8.

Police who responded to the scene said the leg had been professionally amputated and labelled as that of Alice Wanyonyi.

The leg was taken to a local mortuary pending further investigations.

And a woman died after being attacked by bows and arrows in Chiakariga, Tharaka Nithi County in a land dispute.

The woman was identified as Ellosy Mukami, 23. She was taking care of goats when she was attacked by a neighbour who has been having a dispute with over land issues.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and hunt on the said assailant.

Police said they recovered the bow and arrows at the scene and kept them as exhibits.

In Samburu, Kwale County, police said they were investigating an incident where a man died in hospital after an assault. The man was identified as Robert Mambo and had injuries in the wrists and his nose had blood stains. His body had been found on the roadside in Mnangoni area and taken to the hospital where he died. Police said they are investigating the incident and the body was moved to the mortuary pending other procedures.

And two suspects were separately stoned to death in botched robberies in Nairobi.

In the first incident, a bodaboda rider was stoned to death for allegedly snatching a mobile phone from a pedestrian along Muhoho Road in Nairobi’s South C area.

The second incident happened along Muranga Road in Nairobi where another suspect was stoned to death after he tried to snatch mobile phones from pedestrians.

Police said the bodies were moved to the mortuary pending other procedures. Cases of mob lynching have been on the rise amid calls for suspects to be surrendered to authorities for processing and possible prosecution.

Dozens of suspects are stoned to death by mobs in the incidents that are worrying to many.