Andrés Velencoso Siblings: All About Silvia and Sonia Velencoso Segura

Andrés Velencoso Segura, born on March 11, 1978, in Tossa de Mar, Catalonia, Spain, is a celebrated Spanish model and actor.

With a career spanning over two decades, Velencoso has transitioned from a highly sought-after model to a versatile actor, earning recognition for his work on international runways, major ad campaigns, and acclaimed television and film projects.

His journey from a small coastal town to global fame is marked by persistence, talent, and an undeniable charm that has captivated audiences worldwide.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Andrés is the eldest of three siblings, with two younger sisters, Silvia Velencoso Segura and Sonia Velencoso Segura.

Born to their father, Andrés Velencoso Sr., a restaurant owner, and their mother, Lucía Velencoso Segura, who passed away in 2002, the siblings share a close family bond rooted in their upbringing in Tossa de Mar.

While Andrés has achieved international fame, Silvia and Sonia have chosen paths outside the public eye.

Career

Velencoso’s career began in modeling after he finished high school, signing with Group Model Management, a Spanish modeling agency.

Initially, he faced rejection in Spain and Milan, where his tall, athletic build was not considered ideal for the European market at the time.

His breakthrough came in 2001 when Natalie Kates of Q Model Management scouted him and brought him to New York.

There, he quickly caught the attention of renowned photographers like Matt Albiani, Michael Thompson, and Francois Nars, marking the start of his ascent in the fashion world.

By 2002, he was featured in Banana Republic’s spring campaign, and in 2003, he gained international recognition starring alongside Jennifer Lopez in a Louis Vuitton campaign.

Velencoso went on to become the face of major brands, including Chanel Allure Homme Sport, Loewe, Jean Paul Gaultier, H\&M, Ermenegildo Zegna, and Trussardi.

His striking features and versatility landed him on the covers of prestigious magazines such as Vogue, GQ, Elle, L’Officiel Hommes, Hercules, and Vanity Fair, working with celebrated photographers like Terry Richardson, Karl Lagerfeld, and Inez van Lamsweerde.

In 2012, Velencoso expanded his career into acting, debuting in the science-fiction thriller Fin, directed by Jorge Torregrossa, alongside Clara Lago and Maribel Verdú.

His transition to acting proved successful, with roles in films like Summer Camp (2016), 100 Meters (2016), and Señor, dame paciencia (2017).

On television, he portrayed Rubén Barahona in the Spanish series B\&B, de boca en boca (2014–2015), Omar Ahmadi in Velvet Colección (2018–2019), and Armando in Elite (2021–2022).

His role in Edha (2018), Netflix’s first Argentine original series, showcased his ability to adapt to complex characters, as he worked to perfect a Central American accent for the role of Teo.

Other notable projects include Un asunto privado (2022), Nacho (2023), and Regreso a Las Sabinas (2024–2025).

Accolades

While Velencoso has not won major industry awards, his contributions to fashion and entertainment have earned him significant recognition.

In June 2009, he was ranked number six on MODELS.com’s “Top Icons Men” list, alongside notable models like Mathias Lauridsen and Tyson Ballou, and number sixteen on their “The Money Guys” list, reflecting his commercial success in modeling.

In 2010, he received the prestigious Tossenc D’Honor award in his hometown of Tossa de Mar, acknowledging his achievements and connection to his roots.