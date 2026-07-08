Anger in Germany at bid to restrict freedom of information

An alliance of German NGOs on Tuesday denounced the government’s plans to restrict access to official documents, warning it could hamper efforts to fight corruption and abuse of power.

Germany’s Freedom of Information Act, in force since 2006, has given the public access to government documents and is widely seen as an important tool for journalists and non-profit groups.

But, under plans announced by Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s coalition, only German or EU citizens in the country who demonstrate a “legitimate interest” will in future be able to get hold of such information.

An open letter signed by 110 media advocacy groups and NGOs warned that “with these plans, important information would in future be denied to journalists and civil society organisations.

“A main tool used against corruption and abuse of power would be abolished.”

“The loss of the right to freedom of information for millions of citizens makes fact-based reporting, public oversight and civil society engagement more difficult,” they add, stressing that “trust in politics” would be “weakened”.

The government has argued the rules need to be changed to help reduce bureaucracy, one of Merz’s priorities, and to protect sensitive information on topics such as critical infrastructure.

The alliance includes the DJV journalists’ association, the Germany Society for Freedom of Information and the German branch of NGO Transparency International.

By Agencies