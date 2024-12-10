Angry Kisii County Staff Read Riot Act on Arati Over Delayed Kicosca Dues

Participants at Kicosca sports in Kakamega from Kisii County want Governor Simba Arati to release allowances meant for their participation in the tournament.

The County, said an aggrieved staff, had sent army of more than 500 staff empty handed to the sports event.

The event is held rotationally among the participating devolved units across the country.

Protesting staff from Kisii and who played in Kakamega said the governor had promised that the allowances were to be paid shortly before leaving for Western but by Tuesday there was no money reflecting in their accounts.

“Today is the second week and nothing is in the accounts… ,” the source told Kahawa Tungu early Tuesday.

He said life was already becoming unbearable in the face of delayed payments.

Another staffer narrated how they had to resort to emergency services because some participants fainted because of hunger.

“Such is the shame…. In fact with little motivation you can guess none of us got selected to proceed to the upcoming event,” he said.

Another staffer spoke of the County constantly delaying their salaries thus affecting their chances of securing loans from local banks.

“There had been salary payments since he (Arati) took over as governor, looks like people elected a crisis into the office,” added another aggrieved staffer.

A female staffer lamented using her savings for travel, accommodation and food during the Kakamega sports event as she hoped and waited for the non-existent allowances.

“You can magine the wrath from an agitated landlord and the grocery dealers whose debts are piling up as we press the Governor to pay us our money,” she told journalists in Kisii Tuesday.

The landlord has threatened to kick us out by the weekend, the single mum disclosed.

“Please Mr Arati wherever you’re and if you happen to read this, kindly pay us our dues, our children are starving,” she said.

The County’s sports executive Eric Miyienda admitted non payment of the dues.

He however said more other counties are affected and not Kisii alone.

“It is a problem that cuts across the board, let them indulge patience,” Miyienda spoke by phone.