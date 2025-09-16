Anna Faris Siblings: Getting to Know Robert Faris

Anna Kay Faris, born on November 29, 1976, in Baltimore, Maryland, is an acclaimed American actress, comedian, podcaster, and producer.

The second child of Jack Faris, a sociology professor, and Karen Faris, a special education teacher, she was raised in Edmonds, Washington, after her family relocated when she was six years old.

With ancestry tracing back to English, German, Scottish, French, Dutch, Irish, and Welsh roots, Faris developed an early passion for performing arts, appearing in community theater productions like To Kill a Mockingbird and Heidi during her childhood.

She attended the University of Washington, graduating with a degree in English literature, before fully committing to an acting career in Los Angeles.

Beyond her on-screen work, Faris has authored a memoir and hosted a popular podcast, establishing herself as a multifaceted figure in entertainment.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Anna has one sibling, an older brother named Robert Faris, who shares her parents’ academic inclinations as a sociologist and professor at the University of California, Davis.

Born and raised in a household described by Faris as “ultra liberal” yet traditionally conservative and irreligious, the siblings grew up in a supportive environment in Edmonds, Washington, where their father’s career in sociology and their mother’s teaching role fostered a love for education and storytelling.

While Anna pursued the spotlight of Hollywood, Robert carved a path in academia, maintaining a low-profile life focused on research and teaching.

Career

Faris’s career trajectory began with local theater and commercials during her high school years in Washington, but it skyrocketed in 2000 when she landed the lead role of the ditzy yet endearing Cindy Campbell in the horror-comedy spoof Scary Movie.

Also Read: Alexander Skarsgård Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Swedish Actor

The film was a box office smash, grossing over $278 million worldwide, and propelled Faris into a string of comedic hits, including The Hot Chick (2002), Just Friends (2005), and The House Bunny (2008), where she played a former Playboy bunny turned sorority mentor.

These roles solidified her reputation as a comedic powerhouse, often blending physical humor with sharp timing.

Transitioning to television, Faris made a memorable guest appearance as Erica, the pregnant surrogate, in the final season of Friends in 2004, and later starred as recovering alcoholic Christy Plunkett in the long-running CBS sitcom Mom from 2013 to 2020, earning praise for her ability to mix laughs with poignant moments about addiction and family.

She also had a brief but notable role in Ang Lee’s Brokeback Mountain (2005).

Beyond acting, Faris ventured into voice work, including in Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009), and expanded her creative footprint by launching the advice podcast Unqualified in 2015, which ran until 2023 and featured candid conversations with celebrities.

In recent years, she has appeared in films like The Estate (2022) and is set for upcoming projects such as Toy Story 5 (2026), I, Object, and Spa Weekend, while continuing to produce content that highlights her enduring appeal in comedy.

Accolades

Faris has garnered recognition for her comedic prowess and heartfelt performances, though she remains humbly appreciative of her opportunities.

Her breakout in Scary Movie earned her nominations for Breakthrough Female Performance and Best Kiss at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards.

For her ensemble work in Brokeback Mountain, she shared a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Faris’s role in The House Bunny brought her the “Stonette of the Year” award at High Times magazine’s Stony Awards, celebrating her film’s cult status.

On television, her portrayal in Mom led to multiple People’s Choice Award nominations for Favorite Comedic TV Actress, reflecting fan adoration for the series’ blend of humor and social commentary.

She also received a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Movie Actress – Comedy for Take Me Home Tonight (2011).