Anže Kopitar Siblings: All About Gašper Kopitar

Anže Kopitar, born on August 24, 1987, in Jesenice, Slovenia, is a professional ice hockey center and captain of the Los Angeles Kings in the National Hockey League (NHL).

Renowned for his exceptional two-way play, Kopitar made history as the first Slovenian to play in the NHL when he debuted in 2006.

Drafted 11th overall by the Kings in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft, he has spent his entire career with the franchise, becoming one of its most decorated players.

Kopitar’s blend of offensive prowess, defensive reliability, and leadership has cemented his status as a hockey icon, both in the NHL and in his home country of Slovenia.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Anže has one sibling, a younger brother named Gašper Kopitar, born on August 13, 1992, in Jesenice, Slovenia.

Like Anže, Gašper pursued a career in professional ice hockey, following in the footsteps of their father, Matjaž Kopitar, a former professional player and coach.

Gašper played youth hockey with their hometown team, HK Acroni Jesenice, before moving to the United States in 2008 to continue his junior career.

He later embarked on a professional career, signing with Mora IK in Sweden’s HockeyAllsvenskan in 2012 and subsequently joining the Ontario Reign, the ECHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, in 2013.

Gašper scored his first ECHL goal with the Reign in January 2014, contributing to a 3-2 overtime victory against the San Francisco Bulls.

He remained with the Kings’ ECHL affiliates for parts of six seasons, but persistent injuries, including missing the entire 2017–18 season, led to his retirement from professional hockey in December 2018.

Gašper also represented Slovenia in the 2013 Olympic Qualifying Tournament, which the nation won.

Career

Kopitar’s hockey journey began in Jesenice, where he played for HK Acroni Jesenice’s youth and junior teams.

Recognizing the limited competitive level of the Slovenian Ice Hockey League, he moved to Sweden at age 16 to join the Södertälje SK organization, where he excelled, leading the junior league in scoring with 49 points in 30 games.

His talent earned him the top European skater ranking by the NHL Central Scouting Bureau in 2005, leading to his selection by the Los Angeles Kings.

Kopitar signed an entry-level contract that year but returned to Sweden for one more season before making his NHL debut on October 6, 2006, against the Anaheim Ducks, where he scored two goals.

In his rookie season, he recorded 61 points, finishing third among NHL rookies and fourth in Calder Memorial Trophy voting for the league’s top rookie.

Over his career, Kopitar has been a consistent offensive force, leading the Kings in scoring in all but four seasons, and ranks second in franchise history in points, third in goals, and first in assists.

His defensive acumen developed in later years, making him one of the NHL’s premier two-way forwards.

Kopitar became the Kings’ captain in the 2015–16 season and reached his 1,000th career point in 2021.

He has played over 1,400 NHL games, amassing over 1,200 points, and remains a cornerstone of the Kings’ roster, with his current contract running through the 2025–26 season.

Accolades

Kopitar is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, leading the Kings to titles in 2012 and 2014, where he topped the playoffs in points both years, tying with teammate Dustin Brown in 2012.

His defensive excellence earned him the Frank J. Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward in 2016 and 2018, and he was a finalist for the award two additional times.

Kopitar’s sportsmanship and gentlemanly play were recognized with the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy in 2016, 2023, and 2025, making him a three-time winner.

In 2018, he was a finalist for the Hart Memorial Trophy as the league’s most valuable player, following a 92-point season.

Internationally, Kopitar has represented Slovenia in multiple tournaments, including the 2014 Winter Olympics and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey with Team Europe.

He also earned the Mark Bavis Memorial Award as the Kings’ best first-year player and was named the team’s Most Popular Player in his rookie season.