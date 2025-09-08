Arati, scholars say food security under threat from land subdivisions

Increasing land fragmentation was cited as among factors currently posing serious threat to food security in the country.

In certain regions like Gusii, the threat is triple as subdivisions continue in the villages.

Already it has drastically reduced farm productivity and also hurt large-scale food production.

Kisii Governor Simba Arati said so severe was land subdivision that it can no longer support meaningful farming.

“It directly affects the ability of our people to produce enough food for our growing population,” the County boss told journalists at a forum at Kisii University Monday.

Arati’s sentiments were echoed by Kisii University Vice Chancellor Prof Nathan Ogechi and National Land Chairman Gershon Otachi.

Ogechi played host of the two day conference themed effects of land fragmentation on food security bringing together stakeholders and experts in Agriculture.

“If we won’t intervene at the moment then we stare at a scary future. We should use research to explore better ways to fix this problem,” he stated.

The conference was also attended by Kisii Deputy Governor Elijah Obebo.

Otachi said sustainable agricultural was under significant threat due to land fragmentation.

“This definitely calls for more innovative ways to ensure we are good secure,” he stated.

Arati further warned that with land scarcity, Kisii and Nyamira counties may join ranks of new destinations for relief food if the issue of fragmentation would not addressed.

“As leadership we must stand up to guarantee a safe future for our people this is why these discussions are timely especially for Kisii where land scarcity is a now critical challenge,” stated Arati.

Otachi said urgent policy intervention and public sensitization can help encourage sustainable land use and promote modern farming techniques that can work even on smaller plots.

He urged the residents to end further land subdivisions and instead embrace modern agricultural practices.

He also called for the adoption of modern land-use practices to boost agricultural productivity and address growing food insecurity in the country.

The NLC boss further emphasized the need for efficient land management, technology-driven farming, and sustainable practices.

“Our traditional methods are no longer sufficient to feed our growing population,” he said.

“We must embrace innovative land-use systems, including precision farming, irrigation technology, and soil regeneration, to increase yields and ensure food security.”

Prof Ogechi said land fragmentation rising pressure on land was largely due to population growth and inheritance traditions.

He urged residents to consider alternatives such as land consolidation, cooperative farming, and adoption of agribusiness models that can enhance productivity and ensure food security for future generations.

William Hamish, Food Agriculture Organisation welcomed conversations aimed at addressing land challenges in the country.

“We should have conversations which morph into discussions on policy formation as we look forward into addressing the challenges affecting our people especially on food security,” he said.