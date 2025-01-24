Liverpool’s incredible season: how Arne Slot transformed Liverpool so quickly and effectively

Not many people would have predicted that Liverpool would do so well under Arne Slot after the departure of Jurgen Klopp from Anfield. Given how Liverpool declined in Klopp’s last season, many thought this team had seen its best days behind it and was headed for a dark age.

In fact, sports pundits worldwide analyzed Slot’s formation and tactics, with some unsure if the Dutchman would deliver the kind of success that his predecessor had brought to Liverpool. However, they were in for a surprise right from the moment he hit the ground running.

So what were the things Arne Slot put in place to change the tides and revive Liverpool from their ominous decline? How did he hit the ground running in no time? These and many more are the answers that in-house guest post writer, Kate Richardson, will be looking at in the post.

The Arrival of a New Dawn

Arne Slot was doing very well at Feyenoord before the Reds’ leadership set their eyes on him as a replacement for Klopp. His Dutch club had won the KNVB Beker, the Dutch Cup, and finished second in the league.

There was no doubt that the Dutchman had enough quality to coach at a top-level club, but the question remained if he was a good fit for Liverpool, and this question was for good reason, too. You see, when Klopp took over from Brendan Rodgers as Liverpool’s coach in 2015, he wasn’t hounded by the pressure of success to deliver.

This probably gave him the enabling environment to calmly make sweeping changes as he looked to re-establish Liverpool as one of England’s best, if not the best, English team in the Premier League.

In contrast, Slot’s predecessor had won the club’s first Premier League title and its first league title since 1989/1990. Other titles Klopp won during those periods include:

1x Champions League

1x UEFA Super Cup

1x FA Cup

1x FA Community Shield

2x EFL titles

1x FIFA Club World Cup.

These were very big shoes that Slot had to fill, and some people, including the fans, did not think he had what it took to take over the mantle from Klopp. Notable sports personalities like Richard Keys, an English sports presenter, expressed his doubt about Slot joining Liverpool and rather felt Postecoglou would have been a better fit. He said, “I’d go for Postecoglou… That would be my preferred choice. I think he’d be terrific at Anfield“.

New Formation: A Breath of Fresh Air

Slot didn’t kick off a frenzy of transfers like Guardiola did when he first arrived at Man City. Instead, the Liverpool coach harnessed the quality already in the side. He changed to a more controlled 4-2-3-1 formation from Liverpool’s traditional 4-3-3 formation.

He also tweaked roles for a few players, like the midfielder Dominic Szoboszlai, who was previously told to sit deeper, giving the Hungarian the freedom to join the attack.

Back to Liverpool’s resurgence, Slot has also injected new life into the club’s defense and attack, making players like Salah look like new purchases in their primes. This is evident as he recently broke a 28-year-old record for Liverpool, having gone 20 games unbeaten in a single season. Well, that was bound to happen, especially if you look at his current stats, of which he has an 83.3% win rate.

It’s so obvious that Slot has strengthened the synergy between his players, which in turn further built their chemistry.

The midfield, which was once viewed with doubt, has now become Liverpool’s engine house, combining the calm control of Gravenberch with Mac Allister’s creative spark. Commenting on Slot’s new system, Van Dijk, who was pleased with how his new coach had quickly turned things around, had this to say, “You can see we focus a lot on the build-up, a lot more responsibility for our centre backs with and without the ball.”

The Wall of Anfield

One of the greatest managers to coach in the Premier League, Sir Alex Ferguson, once said that while attacks can win you games, the defense wins you titles. His comments point to the fact that a solid defence is the backbone of any team. And this is something Slot had taken to heart from his days coaching Feyenoord.

If we look at the Liverpool defense from Klopp’s last season, you would have seen a group of players that were confused. These guys made lots of simple mistakes and generally forgot the art of defending which they had mastered for so many seasons. And it seemed that Klopp was finally at his wit’s end with this group of his players. It was the fact that this defense was porous coupled with a weak attack that made Klopp’s final season dismal, further proving Sir Ferguson’s point about the defense winning you titles.

With Slot taking over, we could see improvements and this was already obvious based on his impressive record with Feyenoord. He had not lost a game, and that was exactly what Liverpool fans were looking forward to seeing at Anfield.

Well, he didn’t disappoint, as he turned around the tide for Liverpool with his defense playing a pivotal role in that regard. What even makes it more interesting is his complete trust in the defenders he inherited from Klopp, and that’s something only a few managers would have done.

Conclusion

So far, Slot has proven doubters wrong and shown that he can fill the big shoes left by his predecessor, Klopp. The fact that he injected a new spirit and rejuvenated his players in a way that Klopp couldn’t in his last season at Liverpool goes to show that the Dutchman has a lot more to offer the Reds.

We can only wait to see if his tenure would be as successful as Klopp or maybe he might just take the Reds to a new height.