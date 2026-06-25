Bamburi Cement Advances Sustainable Manufacturing Through ISO 50001 Energy Management Certification Audit

Bamburi Cement recently hosted the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and the ISO audit team for a certification audit of the ISO 50001:2018 Energy Management Systems Standard, marking a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to energy efficiency, sustainability, and operational excellence.

ISO 50001 is an internationally recognized standard that provides organizations with a structured framework to improve energy performance, optimize energy use, reduce costs, and minimize environmental impact.

The standard supports businesses in embedding energy management into their operations, enabling continuous improvement and contributing to broader sustainability objectives.

Bamburi Cement is proud to be among only three organizations in Kenya selected to pilot the implementation of ISO 50001.

This recognition reflects the company’s long-standing leadership in sustainable manufacturing and its proactive approach to adopting global best practices in energy management.

The certification audit forms part of Bamburi Cement’s broader sustainability journey, which focuses on enhancing operational efficiency while reducing the environmental footprint of its activities.

Through continuous investment in energy optimization initiatives, innovative technologies, and responsible manufacturing practices, the company remains committed to delivering long-term value for its stakeholders while supporting national and global climate action goals.

Speaking on the significance of the audit, Bamburi Cement reaffirmed its commitment to embedding sustainability across its operations and driving measurable improvements in energy performance.

The company views energy management as a critical pillar in achieving its decarbonization ambitions and advancing a more sustainable future for the construction industry.

Bamburi Cement extended its appreciation to KEBS and the ISO audit team for their guidance, collaboration, and support throughout the certification process.

The audit represents not only an important achievement but also an opportunity to strengthen the company’s energy management systems and further enhance its contribution to sustainable development.

As Bamburi Cement continues its journey toward greater environmental stewardship, the company remains focused on adopting innovative solutions that improve efficiency, conserve resources, and create lasting positive impact for communities, customers, and future generations.