Beth Behrs Siblings: Getting to Know Emily Jeannette Behrs

Beth Behrs is an American actress best known for her role as Caroline Channing in the CBS sitcom 2 Broke Girls.

The show aired for six seasons, earning her multiple award nominations.

Behrs made her film debut in American Pie Presents: The Book of Love and later voiced a character in Monsters University.

She currently stars as Gemma Johnson in The Neighborhood.

Beyond acting, Behrs is a philanthropist, author, and equine therapy advocate, founding the SheHerdPower Foundation to support sexual assault survivors.

Siblings

Beth has a younger sister named Emily Jeannette Behrs.

While Beth is well-known in the entertainment industry, Emily tends to maintain a lower profile.

The sisters share a close bond, with Beth often mentioning her family in interviews and expressing the importance of her upbringing in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Career

Behrs has had a dynamic and successful career in the entertainment industry, showcasing her talents in both television and film.

She began her journey in the performing arts at a young age, participating in local theater productions.

This early exposure helped her hone her acting skills and develop a passion for performance.

She attended the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco and later graduated from UCLA in 2008 with a degree in Critical Studies in Film and Television.

This academic background provided her with a solid foundation for her acting career.

Behrs gained widespread recognition for her role as Caroline Channing on the CBS sitcom 2 Broke Girls, which aired from 2011 to 2017.

In the show, she portrayed a wealthy young woman who loses her fortune and becomes friends with a waitress, Max Black, played by Kat Dennings.

The series focused on their entrepreneurial efforts to start a cupcake business, and it received critical acclaim, garnering several award nominations, including Primetime Emmy nominations.

Behrs’ performance was praised for its comedic timing and chemistry with her co-star.

In addition to her television work, Beth made her film debut in American Pie Presents: The Book of Love, a direct-to-DVD installment of the popular American Pie franchise.

She also lent her voice to a character named Darla in the Pixar film Monsters University, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

Currently, Behrs stars as Gemma Johnson in the CBS sitcom The Neighborhood, which began airing in 2018.

The show revolves around a white family moving into a predominantly African American neighborhood and has been well-received for its humor and social commentary.

Behrs continues to receive praise for her performance in this series.

Awards and accolades

Behrs has received several nominations throughout her career, highlighting her talent in the entertainment industry.

She was nominated for a Teen Choice Award in 2012 for Choice TV Breakout Performance – Female for her role in 2 Broke Girls.

Additionally, she earned a nomination for a People’s Choice Award in 2014 for Favorite TV Gal Pals, shared with her co-star Kat Dennings.

Most recently, in 2024, she was nominated for a Family Film Award for Outstanding Actor in a TV Series for her work in The Neighborhood.