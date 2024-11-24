Bethenny Frankel Goes Public With New Romance On Instagram

Bethenny Frankel has officially introduced her new boyfriend, Tom Villante, to the world.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star shared a cozy Instagram video on Saturday, marking the first time she’s showcased her new relationship on social media.

In the clip, Villante is seen lighting a fire while Frankel, wrapped in a white fur blanket, enjoys the warmth. “POV: he buys you a luxury heated throw & builds a fire while you sip an overpriced latte,” she captioned the video, adding hashtags like #imworthit and #andmyman.

This public declaration comes months after the Skinnygirl founder began dating Villante earlier this summer. Fans quickly flooded the post with comments, expressing excitement and surprise. “You deserve this and more,” one fan wrote, while another enthusiastically said, “WAIT yas new man and YAS new man who is handy!”

Frankel and Villante were first spotted together in early September, six months after she ended her engagement to ex-fiancé Paul Bernon. The couple appeared happy and relaxed during a date night at celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

Earlier this month, they made their first public appearance as a couple at the Yellowstone Season 5B premiere in New York City. While they didn’t walk the red carpet together, they posed for photos inside the event, signaling their growing comfort with sharing their relationship publicly.

Frankel’s previous engagement to Bernon ended amicably after the two realized their differences. Before Bernon, she was married to Jason Hoppy, with whom she shares her daughter, Bryn. The couple’s highly publicized divorce was finalized in 2021 after nearly a decade.