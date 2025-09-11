Bill Skarsgård Siblings: A Look at the Actor’s Family Tree

Bill Skarsgård is a Swedish actor born on August 9, 1990, in Vällingby, Sweden, to a family deeply rooted in the entertainment industry.

The son of acclaimed actor Stellan Skarsgård and physician My Skarsgård, Bill grew up surrounded by creativity and performance, which shaped his path toward acting.

Known for his intense and versatile performances, he has carved out a distinct niche in Hollywood, particularly in the horror and thriller genres.

His striking features, commanding screen presence, and ability to embody complex characters have made him a standout talent among his peers.

Bill is one of eight children in the Skarsgård family, a dynasty often likened to Hollywood’s most talented acting families.

His father, Stellan, and mother, My, had six children together, namely Alexander (born August 25, 1976), Gustaf (born November 12, 1980), Sam (born June 5, 1982), Bill himself, Eija (born February 27, 1992), and Valter (born October 25, 1995).

After Stellan’s marriage to My ended in 2007, he married Megan Everett, with whom he had two more sons, Ossian (born April 26, 2009) and Kolbjörn (born August 24, 2012).

Alexander, the eldest, is a celebrated actor known for roles in True Blood as Eric Northman and films like The Legend of Tarzan and Big Little Lies.

He began acting at age seven but took a hiatus after finding fame overwhelming, only to return and become a global star.

Gustaf, the second eldest, gained critical acclaim for his portrayal of Floki in Vikings and has appeared in projects like Westworld and Cursed.

Sam, unlike his acting brothers, pursued a career outside the spotlight as a doctor, though he has dabbled in acting and production management.

Eija, the only sister, opted for a career in modeling rather than acting, carving her own path as a successful model before stepping away from the public eye.

Valter, the youngest of the full siblings, is an actor known for roles in Swedish films and series like Arn and Black Lake.

The youngest brothers, Ossian and Kolbjörn, are half-siblings from Stellan’s second marriage.

Despite their young age, both have already ventured into acting, with Ossian appearing alongside Bill in the 2022 Swedish film Burn All My Letters.

Career

Skarsgård’s career began in his native Sweden, where he appeared in films like Simple Simon (2010), which earned him a Guldbagge Award nomination, Sweden’s equivalent of an Oscar.

His international breakthrough came with the role of Roman Godfrey in the Netflix series Hemlock Grove (2013–2015), showcasing his ability to portray brooding, complex characters.

However, it was his chilling performance as Pennywise the Dancing Clown in the 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s It that catapulted him to global fame.

His portrayal of the shape-shifting entity was both terrifying and nuanced, earning praise for its intensity and physicality.

He reprised the role in It Chapter Two (2019), further cementing his status as a horror icon.

Bill’s versatility shines in diverse roles, from the action-packed Atomic Blonde (2017) to the dystopian The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016) and the superhero blockbuster Deadpool 2 (2018).

His work in the Hulu series Castle Rock (2018–2019), another Stephen King-inspired project, showcased his ability to tackle psychologically complex characters.

More recently, he starred in Villains (2019), Nine Days (2020), and the Swedish film Burn All My Letters (2022), demonstrating his range across genres.

His upcoming role as Eric Draven in the 2024 reboot of The Crow has generated significant buzz, highlighting his continued relevance in Hollywood.

Accolades

Skarsgård’s role in Simple Simon earned a nomination for the Guldbagge Award for Best Actor, a significant achievement early in his career.

His portrayal of Pennywise in It won him the MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Villain in 2018, reflecting his ability to captivate audiences in a high-profile role.

He also received a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Movie Villain for the same role.

His work in Hemlock Grove and Castle Rock earned him praise for his depth and versatility, though these roles were more critically than awards-focused.

Beyond formal accolades, Bill’s contributions to the horror genre have made him a fan favorite, with his performances often cited as a benchmark for modern horror acting.