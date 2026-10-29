Bobby Kotick is an American businessman with an estimated net worth of $600 million. He is best known for serving as the longtime CEO of Activision and later Activision Blizzard, one of the world’s most successful video game companies. His wealth came from executive compensation, stock ownership, and the company’s growth under his leadership.

Kotick became CEO of Activision in 1991 after acquiring a significant stake in the struggling video game business. He helped transform the company into a major industry player through acquisitions, popular game franchises, and a focus on long-term commercial success. In 2008, Activision merged with Blizzard Entertainment to form Activision Blizzard.

The company became known for major franchises such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, and Candy Crush. Its success helped increase the value of Kotick’s shares and contributed to his substantial executive earnings.

In January 2022, Microsoft announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard for approximately $68.7 billion in equity value, or $75 billion based on the announced enterprise value. The transaction was completed in October 2023. At the agreed price of $95 per share, Kotick’s nearly four million shares were worth approximately $380 million before taxes and other adjustments. His earlier stock sales and years of executive compensation also contributed to his estimated fortune.

Bobby Kotick Net Worth $600 Million Date of Birth 1963

Early Life

Robert A. Kotick was born in 1963 and raised in New York. He developed an interest in business and entrepreneurship at a young age. While still in junior high school, he created business cards. By high school, he was already running a small business.

After graduating from high school, Kotick attended the University of Michigan, where he studied art history. His time at the university became an important stage in his transition toward technology and business.

Rather than follow a traditional corporate career path, he began exploring software development and entrepreneurship while still a student. These early experiences introduced him to the technology industry and helped establish the foundation for his later business ventures.

Bobby Kotick’s Salary and Executive Compensation

Kotick was periodically among the highest-paid chief executives in the United States. His compensation included a base salary, bonuses, stock awards, and other benefits.

In 2020, reports placed his total compensation at approximately $154 million. The figure made him one of the highest-paid executives of a publicly traded company that year. His compensation attracted criticism from employees and investors who questioned the relationship between executive pay and the wages of ordinary workers.

Reports also described a base salary of approximately $30.1 million for the preceding compensation period, including additional awards and benefits. These figures varied according to the reporting period and the way compensation was calculated.

In October 2021, amid allegations of workplace misconduct and criticism of Activision Blizzard’s handling of employee complaints, Kotick requested a reduction in his salary. He asked for his base salary to be reduced to $62,500 until the company’s board determined that it had achieved specified workplace and organizational goals.

Executive compensation is an important part of Kotick’s financial history. However, reported annual compensation should not be confused with cash received in a single year. Stock awards may be subject to vesting conditions, while bonuses and other benefits can vary.

Activision Stock Holdings and Sales

Activision shares were another major source of Kotick’s wealth. As the company expanded, the value of his holdings increased. He also sold shares over time, converting part of his investment into cash.

Company filings cited in reports showed that Kotick sold approximately $450 million worth of Activision stock between January 2000 and March 2020. One of his largest reported transactions occurred in August 2016, when he sold shares worth approximately $347 million.

These sales provided substantial proceeds before taxes and transaction costs. They also meant that some of the value generated by Activision’s growth had already been realized before Microsoft’s acquisition announcement.

When Microsoft announced its acquisition plan in January 2022, Kotick owned nearly four million Activision Blizzard shares. At the proposed purchase price of $95 per share, those holdings had a gross value of approximately $380 million.

Kotick also held at least 70,000 shares in The Coca-Cola Company, according to the supplied financial information. Such investments form part of his broader financial portfolio, although their values can change with market prices.

Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard

Microsoft’s agreement to acquire Activision Blizzard was one of the largest transactions in the video game industry’s history. Announced in January 2022, the deal was valued at approximately $68.7 billion in equity value, with an enterprise value of about $75 billion.

The acquisition gave Microsoft ownership of major franchises, including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Diablo, and Candy Crush. It also expanded Microsoft’s position in the gaming market.

Kotick’s nearly four million shares were valued at approximately $380 million at the agreed price of $95 per share. This amount represented the value of his shares under the acquisition terms before taxes and other adjustments. It was separate from the money he had previously earned by selling Activision stock.

Microsoft completed the acquisition in October 2023, and Kotick left Activision Blizzard at the end of that year. His departure marked the conclusion of more than three decades of leadership at Activision and its successor company.

First Technology Business

Kotick began his business career in the early 1980s while studying at the University of Michigan. He and a friend started a technology company in their dormitory and developed software for the Apple II computer.

The business attracted an investment of approximately $300,000. Their work also attracted the attention of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who reportedly visited them and encouraged them to leave university to focus on software development.

Kotick followed that advice and continued pursuing opportunities in technology. Although his early attempts to enter the video game industry were not immediately successful, they gave him experience in software development, financing, and business management.

His breakthrough came when he acquired a 25% stake in Mediagenic, the company that would later become Activision. He eventually took control of the business and became its CEO in 1991.

Transforming Activision Into a Gaming Giant

When Kotick became CEO, Activision faced significant financial and operational challenges. He worked to restructure the company and rebuild its position in the video game industry.

His strategy included acquiring development studios, investing in established franchises, and focusing on games with long commercial lifespans. The company eventually became closely associated with Call of Duty, which developed into one of the industry’s most commercially successful franchises.

Kotick also oversaw major corporate transactions. The 2008 merger with Blizzard Entertainment created Activision Blizzard, bringing together Activision’s franchises and Blizzard’s established properties.

Blizzard’s portfolio included World of Warcraft, Diablo, and StarCraft. The merger expanded the company’s reach across different gaming communities and business models.

Under Kotick’s leadership, Activision Blizzard also expanded into mobile gaming and esports. Its acquisition of King Digital Entertainment brought Candy Crush into the company’s portfolio. The business also established the Overwatch League as part of its efforts to develop organized competitive gaming.

Between 2010 and 2020, Activision Blizzard’s market capitalization increased from approximately $14 billion to more than $54 billion. This growth strengthened the value of the company and helped increase the worth of Kotick’s stock holdings.

Other Business Interests

Kotick’s business activities extended beyond video games. He served on the board of Yahoo! and held a board position at The Coca-Cola Company as a non-executive director.

These positions connected him to other major businesses and provided opportunities to participate in corporate governance outside Activision Blizzard.

He also served on the board of the Tony Hawk Foundation, which supported projects providing skateboarding facilities and opportunities for young people. His involvement in different organizations reflected his wider interests in business and philanthropy.

Although his executive career was primarily associated with gaming, these additional roles formed part of his professional network and investment interests.

Controversies During His Activision Blizzard Tenure

Kotick’s leadership attracted criticism over executive compensation, employee wages, layoffs, and workplace allegations. Some employees questioned why senior executives received substantial financial rewards while many workers faced comparatively modest pay.

In 2020, discussions about compensation highlighted the difference between Kotick’s reported earnings and the salaries of ordinary employees. Reports also described workers struggling with living expenses despite the company’s commercial success.

Activision Blizzard said that higher-performing employees had received larger salary increases and that more workers had been promoted. However, the company’s compensation practices remained a subject of debate.

The company also faced criticism after laying off hundreds of employees in 2019, despite reporting strong financial results. The decision intensified concerns about the treatment of workers in a profitable gaming business.

In 2021, Activision Blizzard faced allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination, and workplace misconduct. The allegations led to investigations, employee protests, and pressure on company leadership. Kotick’s handling of the crisis drew scrutiny from employees, shareholders, and the wider gaming community.

He also faced criticism for prioritizing franchises that could generate revenue over long periods. His business approach emphasized games with the potential for sequels, downloadable content, and recurring purchases. Supporters of this strategy pointed to its commercial results, while critics argued that it placed financial performance ahead of creative experimentation.

Kotick also attracted attention in 2009 after commenting on game prices. In another dispute, he threatened to reduce Activision’s support for the PlayStation 3 unless Sony lowered the console’s price. These incidents reflected his direct approach to commercial negotiations and pricing.

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