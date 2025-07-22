Body of German tourist found in room after sudden death in Mtwapa

Police are investigating the cause of death of a German tourist whose body was found in his room in Mtwapa area, Kilifi County.

The body of Laib Gerhard, 75 was found in a room of a short-stay house on Monday July 21 after he died. A cleaner said she had gone for her routine work at about 10 am when she realized the occupant was unresponsive.

Police were called to the scene and broke in where they found the body lying on bed. It was established that the man had checked to Kenya on February 18, 2025.

He had stayed at the room for a week, the attendants there said. Police said they recovered assorted drugs from the room.

The cause of the death was not immediately established. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Meanwhile, a five-year-old boy was electrocuted in an incident in Bosamaro village, Kisii County. The body of the boy was found lying on the ground in a field after the incident had happened.

It was established that his uncle had illegally connected power to his house, and the child accidentally got hold of a naked wire and was electrocuted.

Kenya Power and Lighting officials were called to the scene and helped to disconnect the power. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Such cases are common in villages and urban areas. Officials blame illegal power connections for the same. There is a campaign to address the menace.

Police say most cases happen in informal settlement areas. The government has rolled out a programme to address the illegal power connections in the affected settlements amid a rise in the trend.