Botswana Ruling Party Rejected After 58 Years in Power 

Voters in Botswana have rejected the country’s long-serving governing party in a result that marks a political earthquake in the diamond-rich southern African nation.

The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) – in power since independence in 1966 – has won only one parliamentary seat as of early Friday morning. It looks set to be replaced by the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

President Mokgweetsi Masisi has conceded, saying that it was clear his party had lost Wednesday’s general election “massively”.

Despite overseeing a dramatic change in Botswana, recent poor economic growth and high unemployment dented the BDP’s popularity.

“I will respectfully step aside and participate in a smooth transition process ahead of inauguration,” Masisi said in a press conference on Friday.

“I wish to congratulate the opposition on their victories and concede the elections. I am proud of our democratic processes and I respect the will of the people.”

He has urged his supporters to remain calm and rally behind the new government.

The UDC, led by human rights lawyer Duma Boko, has won 25 seats, according to the early tallies.

The party will have the most seats in parliament and could pass the 31-seat threshold for an outright majority.

It has pledged to adopt a new economic strategy that creates well-paying jobs and distributes wealth that empowers all citizens.

Kgoberego Nkawana, just elected as a UDC MP, told the BBC’s Newsday programme that many young people in Botswana remained jobless despite huge deposits of diamonds and a fairly thriving tourism industry in the country.

“The unemployment rate is very very high and people are living literally on handouts from government because there are no jobs. So it’s really bad,” Nkawana said.

The party has committed to creating 450,000 to 500,000 jobs within five years.

The Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF), supported by former President Ian Khama who split from the BDP, has so far secured five seats while the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) has got seven seats as things stand.

As MPs elect the president in Botswana, Boko is on course to become the next head of state once parliament meets for the first time.

UDC supporters have been celebrating in the capital Gaborone and other parts of the country.

Masisi – in office since 2018 – led the BDP’s failed campaign.

The president ran on a message that his party could bring about “change”, but not enough voters were convinced the BDP could do what was needed for the country.

Official results are expected to be announced by the electoral commission later Friday.

