Brett Baty Siblings: Get to Know Jordyn and Lauren Baty

Brett Baty is a professional baseball utility player for the New York Mets in Major League Baseball.

Born Brett Austin Baty on November 13, 1999, in Round Rock, Texas, he stands 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds.

Baty grew up in the Austin area, where he attended Lake Travis High School and excelled as a two-way player, batting .615 with 19 home runs as a senior while also pitching.

He was named Gatorade Texas Baseball Player of the Year and committed to the University of Texas before the Mets selected him with the 12th overall pick in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

Known for his left-handed power bat, strong arm at third base, and versatility across the infield, Baty has worked to establish himself as a big-league contributor after rising quickly through the Mets’ minor league system.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Brett was raised in Texas alongside his older sister Lauren in a close-knit and athletic family.

Their parents, Clint and Leslie Baty, emphasized discipline, manners, and hard work from an early age, with family stories highlighting how Brett and Lauren once did pushups as a consequence for using casual responses like “yeah” instead of “yes, ma’am.”

Clint, a longtime high school baseball and basketball coach, coached Brett at Lake Travis High School, while Leslie worked in education as a teacher, administrator, and principal.

Baty also has at least one younger sister named Jordyn, who has played softball.

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Career

Baty signed with the Mets after being drafted in 2019 and began his professional journey in the lower minors, where he showcased his power-hitting potential.

He made steady progress through the system, earning recognition as a top prospect and being named the Mets’ Minor League Player of the Year in 2022 after strong performances at Double-A and Triple-A.

Baty made his MLB debut on August 17, 2022, against the Atlanta Braves, and famously hit a home run on the very first pitch he saw in the majors, becoming only the fifth Mets player to achieve that feat.

His family was in attendance and reacted with visible excitement.

Over the following seasons, Baty has split time between the majors and Triple-A Syracuse, playing primarily at third base while gaining experience at second base and other positions as a utility player.

He has shown flashes of his raw power with multiple 15-plus home run seasons but has also faced challenges with consistency at the plate.

Through 2026, he has appeared in over 300 major league games, posting a career batting average around .231 with 33 home runs and 108 RBIs.

Accolades

As a high school senior, Baty was named Gatorade Texas Baseball Player of the Year in 2018 after a dominant season that included a .615 batting average and 19 home runs.

In the minors, he was selected for the 2021 Futures Game and earned AFL Rising Stars recognition along with AFL Player of the Week honors that same year.

He was also named Eastern League Player of the Month in July 2022 while with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and received the Mets’ Minor League Player of the Year award in 2022.