Brianna Lapaglia Alleges Abuse By Ex-Boyfriend Zach Bryan, Threatens To Share Evidence

Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia, a Barstool Sports personality and co-host of the BFFs podcast, has accused her ex-boyfriend, country music singer Zach Bryan, of abusive behavior.

In a TikTok video posted on Sunday morning, LaPaglia, 25, claimed to possess footage of Bryan “whipping” objects at her face and threatened to release it if he did not stop sharing photos and videos of her cat, Stump, on social media.

Though she has yet to provide any evidence of the alleged abuse, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy encouraged her in the comments of the video, writing, “Post it!!!!” LaPaglia replied, “I’ll just send to u.”

The controversy comes shortly after LaPaglia accused Bryan of taking her cat “out of spite” following their breakup. In a TikTok video posted on Nov. 10, she claimed Bryan had no interest in cats and alleged that he took Stump despite his dog’s dislike for the animal.

“I miss Stump so much. I wanna f—ing kidnap him,” she said. “He didn’t even like cats… Can someone steal the cat back for me?”

Meanwhile, Bryan, 28, has been sharing images of Stump on social media, referring to the feline as his “road dog” and showcasing their bond with photos of Stump resting in his guitar case and perched on his shoulder.

LaPaglia also recently alleged that Bryan offered her $12 million to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) following what she described as emotional abuse throughout their relationship. Bryan has not publicly responded to these claims.

The former couple ended their relationship in October after over a year of dating. At the time, Bryan took to Instagram to acknowledge the breakup, stating, “I failed people that love me and mostly myself.”

Representatives for Bryan have not responded to inquiries about LaPaglia’s accusations.